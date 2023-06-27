Promotions within the ranks of the Vermont State Police were announced on Tuesday, and among them are two people with lengthy law enforcement ties to the Northeast Kingdom.
Capt. David Petersen, with many years of service in the St. Johnsbury barracks is now a major. Lt. Debra Munson, who served as barracks commander in Derby, is now a captain.
Their promotions are among several made as part of what the VSP calls “a reorganization process focused on long-term leadership continuity and development. “
Among the goals of the recent changes is to reduce the overall number of command staff positions.
“Along with managing current staffing challenges, we also must work to position the Vermont State Police for success in the years to come,” said. Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the state police. “This well-thought-out organizational framework enables us to provide both continuity and growth for the future of the Vermont State Police, and serves the people of Vermont by better aligning our resources to meet the state’s current policing needs and challenges.”
Major Petersen is now the VSP Field Force Division commander and is responsible for overseeing all Vermont State Police uniformed troopers, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants at VSP’s 10 barracks and the commanders of A Troop in northern Vermont and B Troop in the southern part of the state.
Capt. Munson is now Special Operations commander and will oversee the Vermont State Police Emergency Services Unit, Traffic Safety Unit, Recreational Safety and Enforcement Unit, and all department special teams.
She started her career with the state police in January 2011. She was assigned as a trooper to the Derby barracks, where she worked until she was transferred in January 2017 as a detective trooper in the Criminal Division to the St. Johnsbury barracks. She was promoted in May 2017 to sergeant/patrol commander at the Derby barracks. She became a lieutenant and commander of the Derby barracks in November 2020.
Major Petersen has served in the VSP since 2001, when he began his career as a trooper at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander in St. Johnsbury in February 2010, before transferring three years later to the position of detective sergeant, also in St. Johnsbury. In March 2017, he was promoted to lieutenant and professional standards commander at Headquarters. He was promoted to captain in October 2020.
