State Police Report Owner Recovered Stolen Horse

A horse named Tango was taken from its home in Marshfield in the afternoon on April 23. Tango was found in Plainfield on Tuesday. State police still seek the public's help in finding the people who stole the horse. (Contributed Photo)

Vermont State Police reported that a horse named Tango that had been reported stolen in Marshfield was located in a Plainfield yard on Tuesday.

Trooper Jacob Fox noted that a few minutes before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Tango’s owner contacted state police to say Tango was found in the yard of Maple Hill Road residence in Plainfield. The trooper added that while the horse has been recovered, the search continues for the people who took him from his Marshfield home on April 23.

Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 or email Trooper Fox directly at Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov with any information. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Those responsible for the theft are expected to face a felony charge of grand larceny.

