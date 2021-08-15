State Police Round Up Stray Swine

When two pigs got loose, New Hampshire State Police brought home the bacon.
According to the state police Facebook page, Trooper Alex Peplinksi responded to a recent call of two porkers wandering the roadway in Jefferson.
Using his experience from being on a farm, Peplinski lassoed one of the stray swine. Eventually he and another trooper, with the help of two local residents, safely delivered the pigs back to where they belonged.
The Facebook post generated 43 shares and 67 comments.
Comments included “Great Job Trooper,” “Awww! that is so cute,” and “Only in Northern NH.”
Tpr. Peplinski is assigned to the State Police Troop F barracks in Carroll.
