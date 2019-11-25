State police say an Irasburg man struck several mailboxes on Route 5 near the Derby/Newport City town line with his truck sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
On Nov. 22 at about 2:20 a.m. VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of several mailboxes that had been struck and damaged by a vehicle. The vehicle was a Dodge pick up truck, royal blue in color. Both the truck and operator, identified by police as Drew Gray, 23, of Irasburg, were later located. The truck sustained damage to the front passenger headlight area. Gray was issued a ticket, said police.
