State Police Search Home For St. Johnsbury Murder Suspect

Vermont State Police provided two pictures of Danny Daniels, who is a suspect in a recent St. Johnsbury homicide. The public is asked to contact state police if you see Daniels. (Contributed Photo)

Vermont State Police raided a house in Orleans on Friday night looking for a St. Johnsbury murder suspect.

But Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia, was not located.

