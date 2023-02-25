State Police Search Home For St. Johnsbury Murder Suspect

Vermont State Police raided a house in Orleans on Friday night looking for a St. Johnsbury murder suspect.
But Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia, was not located.
Daniels, who is referred to in court documents as being a drug dealer, has been charged in connection with the December murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury.
Four other suspects have already been taken into custody but Daniels is now on the run and is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron.
On Friday night, the Vermont State Police, assisted by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a residence at 5 Willoughby Ave. in the town of Orleans.
But Daniels was not located at the residence.
Daniels was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after the homicide. He has been known to reside in the St. Johnsbury and Derby areas, and also has connections to Troy and to Pennsylvania. Daniels is known by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle.”
Daniels has been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon and aiding in the commission of a burglary.
Daniels is now facing a possible sentence of 35 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Daniels is accused in court documents of being the mastermind of the plan to steal drugs from Lugo and Darlene Gilchrist at their Hastings Hill apartment. Daniels is also accused of equipping some of the suspects with masks, dark clothes, rubber gloves and a gun.
The other four suspects in the case, who have already been arrested, are Rafael Rodriguez, 34, Michael Ringuette, 55, Brittany Clark, 33, and the alleged getaway driver Natasha Cady, 29.
The arrest warrant issued by Judge Jiron orders Daniels to be held without bail when arrested.
Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
