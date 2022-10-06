Vermont State Police are on the lookout for Daniel Peters, 27, in a case involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated disorderly conduct, and negligent operation.

Peters’ hometown is unknown. He’s wanted in connection with an Oct. 2 incident on Water Street in Orleans. At 10:23 p.m. on that date, troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Police identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

