Vermont State Police are on the lookout for Daniel Peters, 27, in a case involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated disorderly conduct, and negligent operation.
Peters’ hometown is unknown. He’s wanted in connection with an Oct. 2 incident on Water Street in Orleans. At 10:23 p.m. on that date, troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Police identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Troopers then ordered the female operator, later identified as Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield, to stop the vehicle, as at that point she was trying to pull away. Wrabel failed to comply with the order and drove off in what police said was an aggressive and negligent manner, with Peters in the vehicle.
Troopers then approached the second parked vehicle and met with the operator, who was identified as Michael Whitcomb, 56, of Concord. Probable cause was developed that Peters, just before law enforcement’s arrival, had committed the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Whitcomb.
Troopers located Wrabel on Oct. 5 and took her into custody without incident. She was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility on an arrest warrant that resulted from the above-listed incident.
Peters is believed to be armed and dangerous; if spotted or located, they advise not to approach him and instead call the police. Peters is 6-1 in height, approximately 220 lbs., has a short, trimmed beard, brown hair and has tattoo sleeves on both arms.
Anyone with information on Peters’ location is urged to contact the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
