The Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a 1997 GMC Sierra that was totaled with heavy front end damage and found abandoned after a hit and run on Burke Hill Road in Sutton Saturday afternoon.

According to State Police Trooper Sgt. Lyle Decker the incident was a 2-vehicle crash in which the GMC hit the back of a Dodge Caravan driven by Kelly Lafleaur, 37, of Sutton, who was turning into a driveway.

