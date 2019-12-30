State Police Seek Man With NEK Ties

Vermont State Police is looking for Mark J. Marsden, 56, who was last known to be residing in the Derby area but has had past ties to Island Pond/Brighton.
Police say Marsden has several confirmed in-state arrest warrants for offenses ranging from criminal threatening to violation of conditions of release to failure to appear. Vermont Department of Corrections is also looking for Marsden due to him absconding from furlough recently.
