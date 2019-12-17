Vermont State Police are asking for the public to help find the person responsible for a burglary on North Main Street in Bradford.
According to a report from Trooper Luke Rodzel, Becky Fay, 51, was the victim of the burglary in which someone stole multiple pieces of jewelry and antique coins. The trooper said the report was made about 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, and it is believed the burglary happened sometime “in the previous weeks.”
