NEWPORT CITY — A police search warrant describes how Nicole Atkins, shot in the face, was able to tell police that she witnessed her step-father Paul Brown shoot her husband Kevin dead on May 4 at his home on School Street.
The search warrant also details how Brown’s wife and Nicole’s mother, Kim Atkins Brown, then witnessed Paul Brown shoot and kill himself.
The search warrant affidavits and results filed in Orleans Superior Court and provided to The Caledonian-Record on Tuesday also describe the gun used in the deadly shooting.
Autopsies confirmed that the shooting at 6 a.m. May 4 at 74 School St., across the road from the closed United Christian Academy, was a murder-suicide.
Police responded to a 911 call and found Kevin Atkins, 38, dead of homicide, with gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The autopsies also show that Atkins’ father-in-law Brown, 51, shot himself in the head, killing himself, state police said.
The injured shooting victim, Nicole Atkins, 29, is being treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., police said. Police said she would need care for some time, although her prognosis is good.
The Atkins’ three young children ages 6, 5 and 2 and Brown’s wife were not injured in the shooting, police said.
In an affidavit supporting a search warrant signed by Judge Robert Bent, Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. James Vooris told how he arrived at the home and interviewed Newport police officers who had talked to the surviving family members right after the shooting.
Newport Officer Royce Lancaster told Vooris that he entered the home and found Kevin Atkins with a gunshot wound to the mouth and Nicole Atkins shot but alive in the same bedroom.
Nicole Atkins was unable to speak because of a gunshot wound to the face, Vooris stated.
But she was able to write a statement to Newport Officer Nicholas Rivers saying that Paul Brown shot her, Vooris stated.
“My step dad did this,” Nicole Atkins wrote.
“I was sleeping and I woke up to gunshots going off. I sat up and got shot in the face then my husband got up and my step dad shot him too.”
Vooris also wrote in his affidavit that Rivers interviewed Kim Atkins Brown.
She told Rivers that she was sleeping in the upstairs bedroom of the home when she woke at 6 a.m. to the sound of a “pop,” Vooris stated.
“Kim Atkins then observed a light come on near the stairs and observed Paul Brown enter the bedroom.
“At this time he stated something to the effect of ‘This is what you want with Kevin and Nicole,’ and then placed the firearm in his mouth and pulled the trigger.”
City police said they found Paul Brown’s body in the bedroom with a handgun nearby, Vooris stated. City police found Kim Atkins Brown in the room along with one of the Atkins’ children.
The children were removed from the home by one of the Newport officers and taken into the custody of the Vermont Department of Children and Families until they could be united with other family members, police said.
In the search of the home and two vehicles at the home, state police found a Ruger P95 9mm pistol, according to the search warrant.
They also found six 9mm Luger PMC cartridge casings, multiple “projectiles” or fragments and a box of cartridges among other items and samples of blood.
