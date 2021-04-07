State police suspect a driver’s drug use played a role in a crash in Lowell on Tuesday morning.

Ian McLeod, 36, of Burlington, crashed while driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla on Route 11 about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. An investigation by Tpr. Anthony Rice and Cpl. Amy LeClair determined the car was totalled in the crash.

Police say McLeod was under the influence and was suspected of drugged driving. He was taken into custody and processed for the crime. McLeod was later transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional facility and issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on May 25.

