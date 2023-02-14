State Prepares For $7 Million Bridge Project

LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is preparing a $7 million bridge preservation project that is scheduled to take place in 2024 and 2025 along Interstate 93 and Industrial Park Road and involves restricted traffic flow.
Targeted are a total of four bridges, both the northbound and southbound bridges on I-93 over the Ammonoosuc River between Exits 41 and 42 as well as the northbound and southbound interstate bridges over Industrial Park Road.
NHDOT has partnered with HEB Engineers, which is conducting most of the design for the project.
Representatives from entities both presented the plan during the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, during a public hearing that is required of NHDOT to gather community input and any concerns.
The Ammonoosuc River bridges, much larger than the Industrial Park Road bridges, were built in 1960, widened in 1982 to accommodate another lane of traffic, and span nearly 300 feet in length and 50 feet in width, said Chris Fournier, HEB’s director of structural engineering.
About 4,000 vehicles pass over the bridges daily, 9 percent of them trucks.
On both northbound and southbound river bridges, the decks and superstructures are rated satisfactory.
The concrete substructures that hold up the bridges are rated in fair condition and will be one of the focuses of the preservation work, he said.
The last preservation work on the top side of the river bridges was done in 2013 and 2014, but did not address the expansion joints, bearings, substructures, or the underside that will be the focus for 2024 and 2025, said Fournier.
The expansion joints at the ends of the bridges were last replaced in 2005 and the bearings that are the interface between the roadway and concrete structures are the original from 1960 and 1982. Substructure repairs have not been performed since 1980.
“We really want to keep these big investments in good shape,” said Fournier. “That’s why we’re proposing the preservation and maintenance, to make them a little bit better. Some components of the structures have been rusting since the original construction and are now in need of repair. We want to keep these bridges around … They would be too costly to replace so we want to keep them in good shape and lengthen the lifespan of these bridges.”
The scope of the work includes replacing the expansion joints and bearings and rehabilitating the concrete piers and abutments as well as applying new pavement inlay and installing standard guardrail end units.
For the construction, one river bridge will be done at a time and traffic control along I-93 will entail closing one of the two lanes and maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction per phase of construction.
After one-half of the bridge work is completed, the contractor will flip traffic to the next lane as work on the next bridge half begins.
Because of the steep slopes, temporary access roads for heavy equipment will need to be made.
While the National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 consulting party process in New Hampshire requires federal agencies to consider the impacts on historic properties, research did not turn up any known cultural, historical, or archaeological sites or resources in the area of the river bridges, though anyone can bring any concerns to NHDOT, said Dillon Schmidt, NHDOT’s environmental manager.
If something is found, work would stop and a Section 106 process would begin, he said.
Based on the steep slopes, the site has already likely been disturbed and nothing archaeological is expected to be found, said David Scott, the in-house design chief for NHDOT’s Bureau of Bridge Design and the project manager for the Littleton job.
The scope of the work remains the same for the smaller Industrial Park Road bridges along the interstate that were built around the same time and are in a little better condition, said Fournier.
It makes sense to do the river and Industrial Park Road bridges together because there are economies of scale in doing two northbound bridges simultaneously in one season and narrowing traffic to one lane through the entire corridor and then doing the same with the two southbound bridges in another season, he said.
Because the Industrial Park Road bridge abutments, the tough spots with the weakest links of the bridge and the parts that have had the most deterioration are close to the road, the work there will require isolating Industrial Park Road traffic to one lane in each direction, said Fournier.
That will allow work on one half of the bridge to proceed before the switching to close the opposite lane so work on the other half can begin, he said.
While there is a linear historic district associated with the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail, the Industrial Park Road bridges themselves are not associated with the district, said Schmidt.
The town allows Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles to access a segment of Industrial Park Road.
The intent is to enact traffic controls to maintain that OHRV access, said Fournier.
Regarding the project timeline, the final environmental documentation is expected to be complete in September, the design complete by December, advertising for contractors to begin in January, the construction to begin in the spring/summer of 2024, and project completion in the fall of 2025, at a total construction cost of $6.923 million.
“Based on the magnitude of the project, it looks like it’s going to have to be a two-season project,” said Fournier.
NHDOT will give the contractor the opportunity to do the work on all four bridges in one season (with the provision that they complete all four in one season), but the likely scenario, because the contractor probably won’t have enough workers to complete the job in one year, is to move forward with the plan to have the two northbound bridges done in one year and the two southbound bridges in another year, which will allow two open lanes in the winter, said Scott.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson asked about traffic control and noted that Industrial Park Road sees much traffic in the morning, when people are arriving at the industrial park for work, and later in the afternoon when they are home-bound.
Traffic control will be done with alternating stoplights to keep the flow to one lane, said Fournier, who added that repairs on that particular substructure will take a lot of time and the hours of the contractor cannot be limited.
The municipal work zone agreement that NHDOT signs with municipalities states that DOT has the authority to determine the most appropriate way to control traffic within the work zone.
Before the Select Board signs the agreement with NHDOT, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith asked that DOT’s authority only be granted after consultation and agreement with the Littleton police and fire chiefs because the two chiefs have to consider emergency routes and emergency responses and have more local knowledge.
Scott agreed.
Smith also asked that DOT to reduce the work zone speed limit by ten mph between Exits 41 and 42 on the northbound side of I-93 (and not the southbound) because the northbound direction includes one of the state’s known hazard areas along I-93, owing to insufficient banking in the corner that has led to numerous crashes, including a recent fatal.
“When they come around that corner, it’s extremely hard to brake before the bridge,” said Smith.
Like Industrial Park Road, the interstate would have stoplights for traffic control, said Fournier.
The traffic control lights along Industrial Park Road will also have preemption devices that can be activated by first responders during emergencies.
