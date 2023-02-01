State Prepares For Extreme Cold Conditions
The National Weather Service is warning of extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday (February 3-4). These temperatures have the potential to pose a danger to health and property.

A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night to Saturday evening. Wind chill values could reach as low as 30 to 45 degrees (F) below zero.

