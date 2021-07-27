State Preparing Guidance For Next School Year

State officials have been working on guidance for the upcoming school year that they hope to unveil in the next week or so.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French spoke to the topic during a press conference held by state officials on Tuesday.
A persistent question of state officials this summer has been whether the state will take a position on masks at school when classes resume in just over a month.
Masks had been a requirement at schools under guidance issued by the Agency of Education during the 2020-21 school year, but those requirements were lifted in the final days of the school year and for summer school as the state reached its vaccination milestone and allowed the state of emergency to expire.
According to COVID guidance on the AOE website, all AOE guidance issued under the authority of Gov. Phil Scott’s state of emergency order expired with that order on June 15. AOE transitioned to recommendations and best practices and has focused on education recovery plans to make up for lost learning during the pandemic.
“We are going to come up with a decision on that probably at this press conference next week,” said Levine of the mask question. “We are currently meeting on that right now, as we speak.”
AOE Secretary Dan French said during the conference, “At this point we directing schools to prepare for full in-person instruction. We haven’t given out any direction on doing both remote and in-person.”
AOE references the Vermont Health Department’s website for additional safety measures, which states there are no restrictions or requirements for schools to follow but does not for un-vaccinated children masks are recommended when inside through summer programs.
“I would say next week hopefully, and if not the week after, we will be able to provide more guidance,” said Gov. Scott. “But again the good news is they are going back to school in-person, full-time and we couldn’t say that last year.”
Where last year’s guidance carried certain requirements and expectations for schools in terms of distancing, masks, contact tracing, daily check-ins and other measures that schools needed to figure out how best to implement within the needs and abilities of each individual school, the state has indicated this year more of that process may be in the hands of local school board and administrators and the guidance will be recommendations.
“That’s to be determined they are in ongoing discussions and we will see what they come up with next week or after,” said Scott. “We will determine at that point what type of guidance we are going to give. Obviously, in our state, the school districts are locally controlled and it will be just that, it will be guidance.”
Added Dr. Levine, “Sec. French and I plan that the guidance will be clear and it won’t be something that one school district could do one thing with, and another district could do another thing with, based on their interpretation of it. It would only be based on the decision-making at the local level. The guidance itself will be clear for the state of Vermont.”
COVID in the NEK
According to Tuesday’s Health Department report there had been 1 case in Caledonia County between July 20 and July 26, 6 cases in Orleans County in that stretch, and 2 cases in Essex County during that time.
Vaccination rates have inched up in the NEK as well, with 58.5% confirmed vaccinated in Essex County with another approximate 4% who were vaccinated in New Hampshire; 70.7% confirmed in Caledonia County with another approximate 2% who were vaccinated in New Hamsphire, and 70.1% vaccinated in Orleans County. The reports are reflective of eligible Vermonters age 12 and up.
