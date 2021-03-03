State Ramping Up Police Dispatching Fees In Lyndonville

The cost of dispatching the Lyndonville Police Department is about to go way up.
Lyndon Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson announced at Monday’s online Town Meeting information session that the town will now have to start paying thousands of dollars a year to have its police officers dispatched by the Vermont State Police.
“We are being charged $10,000 by the Vermont State Police for dispatching,” said Thompson.”There’s no negotiation for that fee. Next year it will go up to $20,000. The third year it will go up to $30,000 and year four it’s projected to be $40,000. So, as much as we’re thankful for them phasing that in — that is a significant increase that we’re going to have to pay going forward.”
The first $10,000 payment was included in the town budget that was passed by the voters at Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Lyndonville Police were paying about $7,000 a year for state police dispatching services until 2016 when the state suddenly stopped charging them. But in 2019, the Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) began talking to local emergency service agencies around the state about a new plan and new fees.
“What they told us in the talks is that because the infrastructure — the stuff they’re using — is so old and outdated, and there’s so many departments that need dispatching that they can’t keep up,” said Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris on Wednesday. “And they need to replace all their infrastructure. So they were going to bring that cost back down to us to take care of it.”
But Chief Harris said Wednesday he’s a bit concerned because the fee structure set by DPS is not a flat rate.
“Those are not fixed rates,” said Harris. “They’re based on the number of calls … The issue is, our calls have gone up so by the time we hit year four we’re going to be well over that $40,000.”
In December of 2020, DPS Commissioner Michael Schirling updated the legislature on the status of its new dispatch “modernization” strategy.
“The cost of emergency communications is a core cost of operations for all agencies statewide,” wrote Commissioner Schirling in his letter addressed to the Vermont General Assembly. “Those costs should be shared in an equitable way. As outlined in detail below, we continue to believe that the cost per-call billing construct presented in early 2020 is the best equitable solution.”
After learning of the new fees, Lyndonville Police did look for dispatching alternatives including a possible arrangement with St. Johnsbury Dispatch. But Harris said contracting with St. Johnsbury would be even more expensive because of the required equipment upgrades Lyndonville would have to make, such as renting space on a Burke Mountain communications tower and installing a radio repeater.
“It’s the only real option that’s viable for us with the cost that’s involved,” said Harris of continuing to contract with the state for dispatching.
DPS dispatches for approximately 100 emergency service organizations in Vermont.
The Lyndonville Police budget for 2021-2022 is $398,267.
