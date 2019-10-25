State Recognizes Community Building Efforts In Newport

Tracy Zschau was recently honored for her efforts related to Bluffside Farm on the shores of Lake Memphremagog in Newport.

At a recent statewide conference, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB) honored Tracy Zschau with the John Nutting Community Catalyst Award for her work on Bluffside Farm on the shores of Lake Memphremagog in Newport, and for her conservation work in the Northeast Kingdom over 22 years.

“Bluffside is very special for the community of Newport, for Vermont’s recreational economy, and for the ecology of the lake,” said Gus Seelig, Executive Director of VHCB. “In a region of the state that is seeking to grow, this project is a great example of Tracy’s exceptional ability to engage local leaders, build support for community projects, and move them forward.”

