State Recommends 60 Days In Jail For Ex-Sen. Woodburn

Sixty days in county jail - that’s what state prosecutors are recommending ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn serve for his convictions of domestic violence, simple assault and criminal mischief, and for contempt of court.
The defense, though, is proposing to the judge a fully suspended jail sentence with the specific terms to be presented on Tuesday, when Woodburn, 56, a Democrat from Whitefield, is scheduled to be sentenced at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
On May 13, after a three-day trial, the one-time Senate minority leader was convicted by a jury on one Class A misdemeanor count of domestic violence simple assault for biting the left hand of Emily Jacobs, 38, of Jefferson, his former fiancee, after a Christmas party on Dec. 15, 2017, in and one Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault for the same incident.
He was also convicted on two Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief for kicking in her clothes dryer at her house in Jefferson on Aug. 10, 2017, and for kicking in the locked door to her home on Christmas Eve 2017 after Jacobs told him to leave her house following an argument.
For domestic violence simple assault, the prosecutor, Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, is recommending a 12-month Coos County House of Corrections sentence, all suspended except for 30 days to serve, with the suspended portion on the condition of good behavior for two years and compliance with all court orders.
For the first count of criminal mischief, Ward is asking for a 12-month Coos County House of Corrections sentence, all suspended except for 30 days to serve, with the suspended portion on condition of two years of good behavior.
Ward recommends the same sentence for the second count of criminal mischief, to be served concurrently with the first criminal mischief count and consecutively with the domestic violence sentence, all for the aggregate of 60 days behind bars.
The state also proposes that Woodburn pay a mandatory $50 fine on the day of sentencing for his conviction of domestic violence, undergo a batterer’s evaluation, and meaningfully comply with all recommended follow-up treatment and counseling.
In addition, prosecutors also want to require that Woodburn have no contact with Jacobs or her family.
On Aug. 2, 2018, Woodburn was arrested and charged with a total of nine Class A misdemeanor counts, but after the trial was acquitted of one count of criminal trespass and three counts of simple assault, as well as one count of domestic violence simple assault that alleged he bit Jacobs’ forearm.
The prosecution and defense each submitted their sentencing memorandum on Thursday.
State’s Position
Ward noted in his 21-page memorandum that the trial experienced two delays, the most recent from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but prior to that, in 2019, from Woodburn distributing a digital image of Jacobs that had been under a protective order issued by the court.
Once leaked, acquaintances of Woodburn put the image, which appears to show Jacobs on the hood of Woodburn’s car, on their social media pages.
During the trial, Ward said there were instances when Jacobs tried to block Woodburn, including to prevent him from driving home while under the influence of alcohol.
The image was brought to the attention of the court about a week after it was leaked.
Prosecutors then sought to disqualify Brown for a conflict of interest because she might be the perpetrator who distributed the image or a witness against Woodburn and could be called to testify about the leaked screenshot that came from Jacobs’ phone and had been included in the case discovery files.
Woodburn, though, sought to keep Brown as his attorney, and the only way he could do that was to sign a written statement admitting that he was the one who leaked the image.
In his memorandum, Ward said, “In the context of the defendant’s domestic violence crimes, general deterrence is particularly appropriate. Other like-minded or similarly situated potential criminals must be warned that if they engage in conduct like this, they, too, will be met with a significant punishment. This is especially needed in the arena of domestic violence cases where offenders often repeat their domestic violence crimes.”
Woodburn recounted some of the incidents that he would be later charged with in his journal.
That journal, which was left at Jacobs’ house, was given to prosecutors as evidence in the case.
“While he wrote in his journal, ‘I became enraged and kicked the door in busting up the framing around the door,’ … the defendant [at trial] testified that his kicking in the door was ‘accidental,’” Ward wrote.
Aggravating factors that justify a sentence of 60 days stand committed include what Ward said is Woodburn’s false testimony, his contempt of court, his lack of remorse, and his public statements to a number of news outlets in which Woodburn claimed the jury will exonerate him of the charges, and a statement after trial, after he was convicted on four counts and found not guilty on five, in which he said, “They [the jury] believed me. They didn’t believe her.”
“Such public statements made by the defendant following trial make clear that he does not appreciate the significance of being convicted of these crimes and further evince a complete lack of remorse or understanding of the impact of his criminal conduct,” wrote Ward. “In expressing his view that his criminal convictions amount to absolution, it is clear the defendant lacks remorse for his commission of these crimes. This reflects not only on the defendant’s character but also on the efficacy of any potential rehabilitative component to sentences imposed.”
Most notably, Woodburn’s statements make clear the need for a sentence to be imposed that includes time to serve, a sentence through which the court can send “the clear message to this defendant that his criminal conduct was wrong, constituted domestic violence and will not be tolerated in the State,” said Ward.
In conclusion, Ward said, “Domestic violence is a serious problem in New Hampshire and strong sentences like the one requested by the state are necessary to deter this defendant and others from similar future conduct.”
Defense’s Position
In her 7-page memorandum arguing for a suspended jail sentence with no time to serve, Brown said it’s important to note that Woodburn had no prior criminal record at the time of his arrest, that he was attempting to leave the relationship with Jacobs at the time the charges were filed, and it was not a situation where an abuser was trying to prevent the abused from leaving.
“While Mr. Woodburn admitted to some of the charged acts such as damaging the clothes dryer, biting Emily’s hand on Dec. 15, 2017, and kicking the door to her house on Dec. 24, 2017, he denied the other charges,” said Brown. “Analysis of the verdict demonstrates that the jury credited Mr. Woodburn’s trial testimony and rejected Ms. Jacobs’ testimony to the extent that it conflicted with the defendant’s testimony.”
Woodburn’s sentencing memorandum includes letters of support from his ex-wife, Liz Charlwood, and his current partner, Patty Dwyer.
In her letter to the judge, Charlwood said in her 30 years of knowing Woodburn and in their decade of marriage she never witnessed or experienced him use violence toward anyone or anything.
“My husband and I are active friends of Jeff’s which would not be true if he were the controlling, violent person he’s been portrayed to be,” she said.
Dwyer wrote that she’s known Woodburn for 32 years and they reconnected last year and began dating
The pressure of the case and trial was stressful for Woodburn, but he found a way to deal with the stress without ever getting upset, angry, or frustrated, said Dwyer.
In her memorandum, Brown said it is a mitigating factor that Woodburn sought counseling during his relationship with Jacobs and he continues to participate in counseling.
Woodburn intends to ask the court to impose a suspended sentence and will submit specific sentencing recommendations on the day of sentencing, said Brown.
At the time of his arrest, Woodburn was seeking a fourth term in the New Hampshire Senate.
He won the Democratic primary in September 2018, but lost in the November 2018 general election.
