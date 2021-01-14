State Recommends Craftsbury School District Pay Big HED Bill

Craftsbury Academy in Craftsbury Common. (File Photo)

The Vermont Department of Public Service recommends that Craftsbury School District pay Hardwick Electric Department an overdue bill of $141,865.80.

The department representing utility consumers in Vermont will also urge state utility regulators on the Vermont Public Utilities Commission to dismiss a complaint by the Craftsbury School Board about the bill.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments