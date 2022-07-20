Dick Hamilton, who dedicated his life to growing tourism in the White Mountains and became a pioneer in the industry, is being remembered for the role he played in putting the region and the state on the map, as well as for being a friend to many.
Hamilton, of Littleton, died early Wednesday morning at 86.
For 35 years, before retiring in 2005, he was the president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, which promotes the region’s destinations and encourages the attractions and the hundreds of tourism-related businesses that are its members to collaborate for the benefit of all.
After the 2003 collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch, Hamilton became the driving force in creating the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in private donations to create a lasting memorial to New Hampshire’s unique rock formation to ensure that the Notch remains a tourism destination for generations to come.
On Wednesday, Jere Eames, of Littleton, another promoter of Littleton and whose family in 2002 commissioned the bronze Pollyanna of Littleton sculpture, was shaken up by the loss of his friend, whom he called “the best.”
“Dick Hamilton genuinely loved the White Mountains and all of its attractions and no one could get the message out like he could,” said Eames.
Hamilton was a supporter and cheerleader for bringing Littleton’s own Eleanor H. Porter, author of the 1915 book “Pollyanna,” to the forefront and joined the Pollyanna of Littleton board of directors and was part of the contingent that visited the statehouse in 2019 to support successful legislation declaring, statewide, the second Saturday in June as Pollyanna Day, he said.
For his efforts, Hamilton was also the 2009 Pollyanna Signature Award honoree.
“He was correctly described as New Hampshire’s most welcoming person,” said Eames.
Brian Fowler, who succeeded Hamilton as president of the Legacy Fund several years ago, said Hamilton’s effort to make the White Mountains a national and international star began before White Mountains Attractions, in the 1960s, with Ski 93, which promoted the ski areas along the Interstate 93 corridor.
Fowler met Hamilton in 1976 when Fowler was called on to determine if constructing the Franconia Notch Parkway through the Notch would cause the Old Man to collapse.
“He and I had been attached at the hip for things Old Man ever since,” said Fowler. “He was involved in promoting the Old Man of the Mountain as a target to promote the entire recreation industry in the northern mountains. That was the impetus behind White Mountains Attractions. Dick encouraged people coming to see the Old Man to see all of the attractions in the entire White Mountains region.”
White Mountains Attractions went beyond Ski 93 to promote not only winter tourism but also summer and fall tourism, said Fowler.
For the businesses and organizations that benefited from visitors, Fowler said Hamilton encouraged them to pool their resources to promote the area.
“He was a visionary, too, as to how all this would go, and it worked really well,” he said. “He had an incredibly positive attitude to get things done. The famous thing about Dick is if he couldn’t find someone to do something, he’d do it himself. His development energy was irrepressible because of that.”
The last time Fowler spoke with Hamilton was last week, when Fowler told him that pavers are still being sold for the Old Man Memorial.
“He was delighted we had enough money to maintain the memorial and push it forward,” he said.
Jayne O’Connor, of Franconia, who succeeded Hamilton as president of White Mountains Attractions in 2005 before retiring in 2019, called Hamilton a mentor and a force statewide.
“He was the tourism guy in New Hampshire and taught the state of New Hampshire how to do tourism from the very beginning,” she said. “He encouraged them to get out and do serious advertising, tourism shows, and international tourism. He really taught the state how to do it.”
The White Mountains Attractions began in 1958 with a volunteer board of directors, who 12 years later brought on Hamilton full-time to take the organization into the future.
Hamilton was a man who “had the governor’s ear” and was greatly supported by the attractions themselves and the White Mountains Attractions board of directors, said O’Connor.
If Hamilton wasn’t up to date on the latest advances in marketing, he’d hire someone who was and he always embraced the new thing in the industry, she said.
A big part of being WMA president is keeping the attractions and businesses working for the region instead of just for themselves, and Hamilton lived that ethos, said O’Connor.
“I felt very fortunate to work with him,” she said.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, called Hamilton an icon and said he and his department are saddened to learn of his loss.
“In many ways, the Division and the work we do promoting tourism day in and day out exists because of Dick and the work he’s done over the past six decades,” said Caswell. “Dick Hamilton was a true New Hampshire icon who dedicated his life to shaping the White Mountains into a destination that has attracted generations of visitors. His passion was tourism and he recognized its value to not only the local economy of the region, but to what has become the state’s second largest industry.”
From his early days in the industry, Hamilton’s mantra was “a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Caswell.
“We seek to embody that standard today in a sector that may otherwise be competitors — instead, uniting and working together in promoting the entire region,” he said. “Because of those alliances and relationships, the tourism industry, critical in the region, was able to withstand challenges such as the energy crisis in the 1970s, years when it didn’t snow and leaves may not have been that colorful, up to the fall of the Old Man of the Mountains in 2003.
“Through his leadership, more than a dozen attractions, some of which are over 60 years old, are generational destinations for visitors from around the corner and around the world,” said Caswell. “These same attractions have also shaped the work ethic of countless high school students as their first summer job and are the backbone of the economy throughout the White Mountains. The White Mountains are a place that holds great affection and affinity for many and we owe that to Dick’s vision and unabashed love of them.”
In May 2021, a bench at the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial’s Profile Plaza was unveiled and dedicated to Hamilton during a ceremony that drew state dignitaries, remarks from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation, scores of Hamilton’s friends and family members, and Gov. Chris Sununu, who said Hamilton was “always willing to step up and go the extra mile.”
The granite bench, located at the shore of Profile Lake and facing the Old Man on Cannon Cliff, reads, “Richard ‘Dick’ Hamilton: the Old Man’s best friend and the driving force behind the memorial.”
The plaza, which features seven stainless steel profilers that, when viewed from a certain angle, throw a perfect profile of the Old Man on his cliff-side home, was dedicated in June 2011, with improvements continuing through the years.
“He was fiercely loyal to the Old Man,” said O’Connor.
On Wednesday evening, Hamilton’s daughter, Lisa Taylor, of Exeter, said, “The state has lost a treasure and many people have benefited from the knowledge and work of my dad. He loved the state of New Hampshire and loved to promote it. There will never be anyone like him.”
After suffering a fall several years ago, Hamilton had physical challenges, but Fowler said his mind remained as sharp as a tack.
He will miss their time together.
“He was a big-time good friend,” said Fowler.
Eames remembers Hamilton as a man with a wonderful personality.
“He was an icon and a gentleman and we couldn’t ask for any better,” he said.
Hamilton’s passing comes less than two months after the passing of his wife, Sandy, who died on May 30 at the age of 82.
They had been married for 58 years and were described as best friends.
“From our family’s standpoint, it’s comforting to know that they are together again,” said Eames.
