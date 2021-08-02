State Reimburses Littleton For Mass Vaccination Clinics

LITTLETON — As soon as COVID-19 vaccines were available, at the start of the year, Littleton Fire Rescue and Littleton Regional Healthcare partnered up and snapped into action to host drive-up mass vaccination clinics on the hospital campus.
The total effort for the state ended up vaccinating more than 16,000 area residents.
After a public hearing during their regularly scheduled meeting last week, selectmen voted to accept money from the state’s New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service’s Emergency Management Department COVID-19 Vaccination Aid, in the amount of $43,517.50.
“These are the funds that are being distributed to us from the Department of Homeland Security for my staff vaccination program for the North Country, in cooperation with LRH,” said LFR Chief Michael McQuillen. “This covers the overtime and salaries for the employees who were administering those vaccines for the state.”
The money will go into the general fund.
The LFR-LRH clinics were among several held across the region by the North Country Public Health Network.
“We had quite a few clinics that we did, three or four that were advertised,” McQuillen said of the LFR-LRH effort.
The first mass clinic occurred after the New Hampshire Army National Guard in January pulled out of the clinic it had set up at the armory on Meadow Street in Littleton, he said.
“That’s when we partnered with LRH,” said McQuillen.
That partnership consolidated the clinics, and toward the end of the vaccine effort, in the spring, LFR crews drove to the residences of residents, many elderly or with mobility issues, for home-bound-clinics.
“They did a great job,” Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson of the LFR-LRH partnership. “[LFR Captain] Chad Miller did an outstanding job coordinating that … It was a good community effort all the way around.”
LFR teams also came out and administered second doses to Bethlehem fire and rescue crews at the Bethlehem station, and did the same for other fire departments, said Anderson.
As a greater percentage of the North Country population becomes vaccinated, the mass clinics have since been discontinued, but LFR and LRH remain at the ready in the event the state calls them up to set up another one.
After a spike of active cases in the spring, local numbers have dropped significantly, though some towns that reported zero active cases a few weeks ago now have anywhere from one to four.
(DHHS suppresses exact counts that are below five).
On Monday, the North Country towns reporting within that one-to-four active cases bracket include Littleton, Franconia, Bethlehem, and Haverhill.
Other nearby towns are reporting zero cases.
The highly contagious Delta variant, which across the nation has infected those almost exclusively within the unvaccinated population, has had some local health officials predicting that it is only a matter of time before New Hampshire sees more Delta cases.
Anderson and McQuillen said the North Country mass clinics, at least at this point, are not set to return, and any future vaccinations would most likely be through a booster shot.
“As far as vaccinations go, anybody can get them, at a drug store or hospital or anywhere, and they are free,” said Anderson.
