State Releases Money To Get Work Started On Homeless Shelter

ST JOHNSBURY — A portion of the money needed to open a homeless shelter in town on Hospital Drive was allocated to get the project started.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester said $65,000 was recently provided by the Vermont Agency of Human Services to get the site ready for a temporary cold weather shelter on land the hospital owns near the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
NVRH and the agency charged with operating the shelter, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, are pushing to have the shelter in place by mid-November. It’s a tight timeline, said Tester.
“We may not have it all done by November 15, but we’re pushing hard for that to be our target date,” he said.
Still needed are the funds to order the temporary housing units that will be placed on the site. The initial payment to order the units is $75,000.
Four units that Tester said resemble temporary school classroom structures will be brought separately to the property at 1082 Hospital Dr. and connected on site. The entire facility will have ten dual-occupancy rooms. At the center will be a common area.
An application for the plan was accepted at the most recent St. Johnsbury Development Review Board meeting in August. Members issued the permit for three years. It will be open to shelter people 24 hours a day from Nov. 15 through April.
It is considered a temporary solution as representatives from multiple organizations continue to discuss the location and creation of a permanent facility.
Tester said the first $65,000 for the Hospital Drive shelter will be used for permitting and site preparation. The location will be near a current building owned by the hospital that Northeast Kingdom Human Services rents. Included in the preparation is the need for a wastewater permit.
Tester said he’s encouraged to get moving toward “all the hoops we have to jump through to get this thing off the ground.”
St. Johnsbury hasn’t had a cold weather shelter since before the pandemic. The previous location was on the same piece of property where the new facility will be located. It shared the same building that NKHS is renting.
The outbreak of COVID-19 changed how the state of Vermont handled the homeless population, recognizing that preventing the spread of the virus meant keeping people separate. The solution became the reliance on motel space throughout the state.
According to a report by Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer, Vermont “spent or awarded $190 million on emergency shelter (both community-based beds and GA Emergency Housing motel and hotel stays) and shelter-based services from FY17 to the spring of FY22, nearly 90% of which was spent during COVID.”
