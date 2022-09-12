State Releases Money To Get Work Started On Homeless Shelter
A No Trespassing sign is posted at the start of a driveway that leads to a building leased by Northeast Kingdom Human Services on property owned by Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. The property to the left of the building will be used to assemble a temporary cold weather homeless shelter. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST JOHNSBURY — A portion of the money needed to open a homeless shelter in town on Hospital Drive was allocated to get the project started.

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester said $65,000 was recently provided by the Vermont Agency of Human Services to get the site ready for a temporary cold weather shelter on land the hospital owns near the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

