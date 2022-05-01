State Rep. Merner Announces Candidacy For State Senate

Days after State Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, announced she will not be seeking reelection, a state representative from Coos County has announced his candidacy for the New Hampshire Senate seat.
On Friday, three-term State Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, outlined his goals if elected and highlighted the legislation he has advanced this year as a state representative and what he would support if he becomes the next senator of Senate District-1, which encompasses all of Coos County and towns in northern Grafton County.
“My priorities are to keep doing what I’ve been doing the last couple of terms, filing bills that are important to the North Country and being a strong voice for the North Country,” he said.
In the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Merner serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Science, Technology and Energy Committee, making him one of only a handful of state representatives who serve on two full-time House committees, a workload he said has helped prepare him for the Senate, where senators often end up on three committees.
He also fills in on House committees when needed, such as this week on the Municipal and County Government Committee.
“And I wrote a lot of bills that were quite successful this year, three or four big ones for the North Country,” said Merner.
He was among a group of lawmakers to write the amendment for Senate Bill 271, which authorizes the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission to amend its previous orders regarding the Burgess Bio-Power in Berlin and keep the biomass plant going until November 2023, as part of the effort to meet renewable energy goals in New Hampshire, support the health of the state’s forests and the timber industry, and boost jobs and the economy in the North Country.
Another piece of legislation will establish a committee to study the assessment of power generation and utility transmission and require that the utility companies now owning generating plants that Eversource Energy sold five years ago report the information needed for accurate property tax assessment.
“We have nine major plants in the state that haven’t been reporting since 2017,” said Merner. “There’s a lot of money missing. We will form a commission to fix the problem.”
One successful bill he didn’t think stood a chance was a cost-of-living increase for state employees making less than $30,000 a year. It involves a one-time $500 payment that Merner, citing inflation as a primary catalyst behind the bill, called a good start.
A bill he didn’t sponsor but said he fought hard for, was to require the state to pay 7.5 percent toward the New Hampshire Retirement System.
It comes after the state used to pay 35 percent before that state contribution was completely eliminated, putting the burden on schools and municipalities.
“The cities and towns have been stuck paying that full freight contribution to the state pension,” said Merner.
He was also a successful sponsor of House Bill 1005, which seeks to establish a New Hampshire Low-Grade Timber and Wood Emerging Market Commission to study the state of the existing low-grade timber and market economy, and new and emerging markets for low-grade timber and wood products.
In addition to being able to continue focusing on the North Country, Merner said he was also attracted to run for the Senate because he has had the experience of working with New Hampshire Senate members on a lot of the legislation.
In his candidacy, he said he has the support of former Republican Senate District-1 senator, John Gallus, of Berlin, as well as others willing to help, including local businesses he has assisted during his time as a state representative.
If elected, Merner said he will continue similar efforts, including making sure that the state follows through on providing strong benefit packages to state employees to attract and retain good people.
“I think the least we can do with the surplus money that we have is to make some investments into workers,” he said. “The employees of our state do a great job.”
Similar to the 7.5 percent municipalities will now receive from the state toward the state retirement system, Merner said he will also work toward maximizing the amount of money that goes back to towns.
“It will be the same approach if I get to the Senate,” said Merner. “And obviously I want to stay with the energy if I can because I’ve been working hard on energy projects and learned a lot over the last six years on the different dynamics of energy, and probably learned most of it at the statehouse, and the judiciary, too. I really enjoy what I do.”
Outside of the House, Merner serves on four different boards, as a trustee for the North Country Charter Academy, as a councilor on the New Hampshire-Canadian Trade Council, as the state representative liaison on the Coos County Planning Board, and, most recently, as a member of the board of directors for Northern Human Services.
He also serves as a selectman in Lancaster and is a selectman’s representative on the Lancaster Planning Board.
The filing period for candidates seeking state office is in June.
The state primary election is on Sept. 13, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.
