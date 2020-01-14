CONCORD — Four-term State Rep. Constance “Connie” Quimby, R-Essex-Caledonia, has returned to represent her district this session, serving once again on the House Transportation Committee, which she expects to remain on for the second year of the biennium.
She took a few moments to respond to questions sent to her by the newspaper about the legislative session having opened last week in Montpelier.
What are the items that are at the top of your committee’s list of priorities?
She answered, “Per our committee chair, strong climate issues.”
Do these match your own session priorities?
“Not necessarily,” said Quimby.
If yes, why is this such important work? If no, why do you disagree?
Quimby responded, “While I think climate issues need to be addressed, I don’t think we should be in a panic mode. As Gov. Scott mentioned in his speech (State of the State address on Thursday at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier), we have already taken many measures to combat climate change.”
Is there any legislation expected to emerge this session that you are eager to support?
Quimby said she is “Hoping my committee will include more support for the Town Highway Program and something that would improve the conditions of our state roads. It is unacceptable that our state has roads that are classified as fair, poor, or very poor. All of our roads should be at least good, very good or excellent, if we want to encourage people to come to Vermont.”
Is there any legislation expected to emerge this session that you are eager to reject?
Quimby said she will reject “Mandatory paid family leave; but would not describe it as ‘eager’ .”
What specific concerns have your constituents asked you to address this session?
Quimby said, “Nothing in particular this session but always hearing about how hard it is for small businesses to survive and, of course, second amendment rights.”
What is the best part about being a legislator?
Quimby responded, “I don’t know; how much I have learned I guess. Getting to know people. Having the ability to help my constituents (sometimes) and recognizing them for their accomplishments by writing resolutions about them; inviting some of them to the state house to do the morning devotion”
What is something you dislike about being a legislator?
She said, “Politics; it should be about ‘what is best for the people of the state, not what can this do for me?’ ”
Will you seek re-election in November?
Stay tuned, Quimby said, she has “not made that decision yet.”
