State Rep. Urges House To Vote No On Landfill Siting Bill

Kelley Potenza, a Republican state representative from Stafford, is encouraging her House colleagues, in a vote on Thursday, to kill a landfill siting bill that a number of North Country residents and lawmakers have been following during the 2023 legislative session. (Contributed image)

Citing involvement by Casella Waste Systems in the crafting of a landfill siting bill, a state representative is urging her New Hampshire House of Representative colleagues to kill the bill during a vote on Thursday.

Senate Bill 61, which seeks to require the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to study current siting regulations and adopt rules regarding site-specific surface water setbacks for new landfills and make a $200,000 appropriation to DES to hire an independent consultant to complete within two years hydro-geologic studies, was one of the more contested bills in the 2023 legislative session.

