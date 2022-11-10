STANNARD — State Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano of Stannard recounted some of his memories of serving in the Army during the Vietnam war, both during deployment and back home on U.S. soil.
He served his country from 1966 to 1968 and now serves his constituency as the vice-chair of the House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs.
He served as a long-range door gunner on a helicopter, a UH1.
“I flew 250 combat missions when I was a door gunner,” said Troiano. “We were shot down once and we all walked away. We had the best pilots we could ever have had in any circumstance. They were really well-trained and we were a good unit.”
During his deployment, Troiano shared, “I was assigned to an Air Mobile Rifle platoon with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, after several months of that Infantry role fighting on the ground. I was reassigned to the 1st platoon Helicopter GunShips. ‘Midnight Raiders.’ In that role, we flew in close support for ground troops in contact with the enemy.”
Troiano recalled landing in Vietnam, “The first thing I remember was the heat just poured into that airplane and the fuselage and just overwhelmed us.” The next thing he remembered was the smell of fish sauce permeating the air.
“I remember getting a letter from my aunt once and she said, ‘This is the adventure of your life,’ and she was right,” he said, his voice choking with sudden emotion. “said, “I returned in November 1967, and lost some friends like everyone else.”
Now he is helping to advance the ability for veterans to be able to get cards to get medical cannabis for their post-traumatic stress. He said many veterans were being prescribed psychiatric drugs with negative side effects and now benefit from using medical cannabis instead.
Troiano explained how he went for 12 years undiagnosed and when he got help. He learned how to handle the trauma he experienced. He credits his wife and family with being there for him and the therapists who helped him put the pieces into place.
“Eventually, like climbing a mountain, you get to the top and going down the other side is a lot easier,” he said. “I just have a great deal of admiration for the therapists that work with guys like myself.”
Upon his return, Troiano was assigned to help with the riots in Washington, DC, not long after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“As a regular Army unit, we were sent to do riot control in Washington, DC. This was, in some ways, more difficult than Vietnam was,” said Troiano. “The reason is that after spending 365 days being asked to kill enemy soldiers, now we were being asked to turn our weapons on citizens of this country. It was unacceptable … I could not do it.”
He and a handful of other soldiers “agreed this was too much to endure.”
“We disobeyed our orders to arrest people and treat them poorly. We decided this cannot happen, this is not okay,” he said. “We patrolled the streets of Washington, DC. We saw fit to usher people into safety, to tell people they were not safe.”
Troiano, who grew up in Staten Island, N.Y., was drafted into the Army and went to Ft. Bragg for basic training and airborne preparation. When it came time to find out his assignment, he said, “The clerk looked up and said, ‘light weapons infantry,’ and that was a wake-up call.”
Troiano headed for advanced infantry training in Washington state.
He had accepted his fate, and was giving it his best. “At that point, I was very determined to be a good soldier, whether I liked the military or not. I went through advanced infantry training. I learned everything I could to be a good soldier.”
At 19, he and 13 others were sent to the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment on its way to Vietnam. They boarded a plane on Nov. 28 and then made a transfer to a second aircraft. It took them four days to get to Saigon, he recalled.
Once on the ground, the soldiers had to help develop the very large base camp they would operate from for the coming year. Some of their time was spent out in field operations along the Cambodian border and in other locations, working with troops from Australia, and around Saigon and other cities in Vietnam.
Troiano was a door gunner, and at that time, the Army was using infantrymen for door gunners because they were experienced with the weaponry systems, he said. The gunner’s job was to make sure all the machine guns were operating. Four of the guns were operated by the co-pilot, and then there was a door gun on each side.
Troiano was presented with ten medals for his service.
“We flew a lot,” he said. “We would just go and re-fuel and go again, the only downtime was when we needed maintenance.”
Since his time in the war, Troiano has returned to Vietnam three times. He was part of a film titled Reconciliation, which was featured in the Vermont Film Festival and twice was shown at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.
He traveled twice for the film in 2007 and 2008, for the documentary that featured veterans returning to Vietnam.
“It was a wonderful experience, a really soulful experience,” said Troiano. “It really lifted a lot of weight off our shoulders. I can say now that we faced our former adversaries and became friends. The Vietnamese vets were just unbelievable and one of the things that I’ll never forget after one of the meetings, one of the Vietnamese veterans said, ‘That was then, this is now, forget the past and look to the future.’ ”
He said, “It was a sentiment that just lifted the weight off our shoulders.”
Meeting the veterans from Vietnam, those soldiers who had been their enemies and making amends was healing, as the film’s title implies.
Today, in his work at the Vermont Statehouse, Troiano said he shares his experiences and calls on legislators to remember. He shared his stories of the race riots in Washington, DC, and his and other soldiers’ responses to turning their weapons on their own fellow citizens - refusing to do so.
He shared the story on Black Lives Matter Day. The incident he shared about was from April of 1968 - more than 50 years ago.
Of veterans sharing their stories and reflecting on Veterans Day, Troiano said, “A lot of veterans will never really be able to talk about it.”
For himself, the groups at the VA and working with other veterans have helped him a lot, “It was a safe place to go and vent and cry and rage and whatever else came out and it helped.”
On March 29th, Vietnam Veterans Day both nationally and in Vermont, Troiano stood at the Vermont Statehouse and shared what he calls A Snapshot of a Day in the Life of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam. He shares how many nurses were there and how many nurses were killed, how many soldiers were there and how many were killed.
The chamber is still while he speaks.
“So many people in this body don’t know or are too young to remember,” he said.
That day, he said, “People were almost overwhelmed. One of the facts that struck me and that struck everyone was that in June of 1969, 242 Americans were killed in one week. Life Magazine printed all their photos. I said think about that for one moment … 150 State Representatives, 30 in the Senate, and just about everyone in this building gone in one week. It was tragic.”
Being a Vietnam veteran, he said, “It certainly has had an impact on my work at the statehouse.”
