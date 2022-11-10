STANNARD — State Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano of Stannard recounted some of his memories of serving in the Army during the Vietnam war, both during deployment and back home on U.S. soil.

He served his country from 1966 to 1968 and now serves his constituency as the vice-chair of the House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs.

