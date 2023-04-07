State Responds To Request To Dismiss Lewd & Lascivious Conduct Charge

The state has responded to a request by defense attorney Trudy Miller to dismiss a charge of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child filed against her client Kasey Ainsworth.
Attorney Miller argued in her motion that it took over three years for the state to provide her with information and discovery that might be favorable to Ainsworth’s defense.
But the state has hit back hard, arguing that they did provide opportunities for Attorney Miller to obtain more information regarding the Ainsworth case.
Orleans Superior Court
“The State disputes these spurious claims and counters that any prejudice to his case is the result of his counsel’s own neglect,” wrote Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford in her opposition motion.
“Ms. Miller insinuated that the State had withheld potentially exculpatory (favorable to the defense) information about another case for several years…The undersigned, concerned about the allegation, offered to let Ms. Miller come to the office to review the file and copy what she needed. She never responded….”
Ainsworth has been accused of committing lewd and lascivious conduct in 2015 when the victim was ten years old.
Attorney Miller’s motion to dismiss the charge came after Orleans County Judge Lisa A. Warren dismissed convictions against David Vaz, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, as a sanction against the prosecutor’s office for a “major discovery violation.”
Judge Warren found in her ruling that the state did not provide exculpatory evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant, as required by law.
Former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who is now a judge, was the lead prosecutor on the case against Vaz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.