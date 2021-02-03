State Revenue Increase Will Help Newport City Taxpayers

NEWPORT CITY — An unexpected surge in state tax revenues is expected to be good news for Newport City taxpayers, says Elaine Collins, principal of Newport City Elementary School.
Collins, in her annual address to the city council, said news that legislators and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott are looking at a lower-than-expected education tax rate increase this year because higher state revenues will mean a lower-than-expected school tax rate in Newport City.
Scott on Tuesday said that he wants a level tax rate. Legislators on the House Ways and Means Committee have said they would support a small increase in the average education tax rate, much lower than the 9 percent increase forecast in December.
Collins, speaking at a remote city council meeting Monday, anticipated that school budgets will only require a 2.8-cent tax rate increase in the Newport City homestead school tax rate.
That includes the elementary school, North Country Union High School and junior high.
That’s compared to a potential 5.7-cent increase she warned about in a letter to the voters in the city’s annual report, Collins said.
Mayor Paul Monette said he and other mayors in Vermont are taking the forecasts with a grain of salt. Last year, tax rates were higher than predicted, he said.
Vermont’s mayors are doing a study on education funding, Monette said.
“I’m not the only mayor frustrated with the education spending.”
Collins agreed, calling the state education tax rate a moving target.
But there is a larger than expected increase in state revenues to ease the tax rate impact, she said.
Collins said she sent a letter for the annual city report to city clerk James Johnson including a higher expected tax rate. The next day, she received word that the proposed tax rate would likely be less by half.
The elementary school budget includes negotiated increase of 4 percent in teacher salaries to help retain and attract teachers. The increase is intended to offset in part the requirement that teachers pay more for their health insurance as of January.
The elementary school spent more than $200,000 on improvements and cleaning due to COVID-19 in the current year. However, that cost was offset by increased federal support, Collins said.
