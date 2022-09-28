State’s Attorney Argues Against Release Of Accused Killer
Buy Now

Jerry 'Mike' Ramirez appears by video from jail in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A court hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss whether a New York City murder suspect accused of killing a local man at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital should be released from jail pending trial.

Judge Justin P. Jiron said he would issue his decision at a later date after he had received any additional written arguments from the state and/or defense.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments