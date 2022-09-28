State’s Attorney Argues Against Release Of Accused Killer

A court hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss whether a New York City murder suspect accused of killing a local man at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital should be released from jail pending trial.
Judge Justin P. Jiron said he would issue his decision at a later date after he had received any additional written arguments from the state and/or defense.
But it was clear that Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski was strongly opposed to the release Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, no matter what conditions of release were set by the court.
“With respect to the public safety argument,” said Zaleski. “I’ll just note: 8 (o’clock) in the morning. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Broad daylight. Busy parking lot. Shot a man and took off. That does not indicate to me a person who’s going to follow the rules or be afraid of any of those consequences.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Ramirez is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan in an NVRH parking lot on March 1 and fleeing Vermont until he was eventually arrested in New York State following a police pursuit.
Ramirez has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder and was ordered held without bail.
But on Aug. 23, his defense attorney, Rob Sussman of Burlington, asked the court to consider releasing Ramirez into the custody of his parents, Margarita Ramirez, 61, and Juan Ramirez, 59, at their home in Brooklyn, New York.
On Wednesday, Attorney Sussman argued that the parents were good people who would make sure their son would appear in Vermont court as directed and comply with court-ordered conditions of release.
“We think that Juan and Margarita Ramirez are perfect in terms of acting as responsible adults,” said Attorney Sussman. “These are two very serious, honest, good people with respect for the law.”
Sussman also argued that the case was not going to be an easy one for the state to prove because there are witnesses that have given “a completely different version of events” about the shooting.
But State’s Attorney Zaleski argued that the witness statements submitted to the court were not the only available pieces of evidence.
“Frankly, that is just the tip of a very, very, big iceberg,” said Zaleski.
Zaleski also questioned the ability of the parents to monitor Ramirez and report violations of conditions if he was released.
“The state is not convinced that they would be able to maintain eyes-on or even consistent contact with their son who’s a grown man,” said Zaleski. “So that’s concerning. And Frankly, it’s unfair to put these parents in the position of trying to put a very, very tight leash on a grown man.”
Ramirez, who is facing a possible life sentence if convicted, is accused of hunting down Keithan in the early morning hours and shooting him in the head. The motive for the shooting is not entirely clear but according to court documents, Ramirez had a dispute with Keithan and others related to Ramirez’s girlfriend, Ashley Lee, and possibly some stolen drugs.
Ramirez, who left the state of Vermont after the shooting, was eventually apprehended following a high-speed chase in New York state and was returned to Vermont.
Police say Ramirez, who is also known as “Steamy,” is also accused of selling drugs out of a house at 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock.
Ramirez is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
