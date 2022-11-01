State’s Attorney: Former Hardwick Police Chief Was ‘Dishonest’

Former Hardwick Police Chief Aaron Cochran was ‘dishonest” during his investigation into former officer Sgt. Darin Barber.
That’s according to a letter sent to local defense attorneys by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
“An independent investigation by an outside agency was conducted into HWPD (Hardwick Police Department), specifically then-Chief Cochran, regarding policy allegations in reference to former Sgt. Darin Barber,” wrote State’s Attorney Zaleski.
“Then-Chief Cochran handled the departmental internal investigation into former Sgt. Barber’s actions with respect to mishandling evidence. The undersigned has reason to believe Aaron Cochran was dishonest during the HWPD review of Sgt. Barber’s actions and subsequent inquiries into the incident,” wrote Zaleski.
Both Chief Cochran and Sgt. Barber are no longer members of the Hardwick Police Department.
Former St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks Commander Mike Henry remains the interim Hardwick Police Chief.
