State’s Attorney Has Concerns About Possible Release Of Man Who Stole A Police Cruiser
Jeremy Way, of Lunenburg

The defense attorney for a man accused of swinging a machete at people and stealing a police cruiser wants her client to be released from jail so he can attend a substance abuse rehabilitation center for two weeks.

But Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi is concerned about the public’s safety.

