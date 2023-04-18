State’s Attorney Has Concerns About Possible Release Of Man Who Stole A Police Cruiser

The defense attorney for a man accused of swinging a machete at people and stealing a police cruiser wants her client to be released from jail so he can attend a substance abuse rehabilitation center for two weeks.
But Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi is concerned about the public’s safety.
Attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville proposed releasing Jeremy Way, 51, of Lunenburg, in Essex Superior Court on Tuesday. The details of the possible release are not ready yet, but Attorney Wilson said she is working on a plan for Way to attend Valley Vista in Bradford.
Essex Superior Court
State’s Attorney Illuzzi said he was not in favor of the idea.
“We believe Mr. Way is a danger to the public, certainly to the two victims in this case,” said Illuzzi. “Attending a two-week program at Valley Vista to stabilize and then be released into the community, in my judgment, would not protect the public.”
After the hearing, Illuzzi said he was concerned about the “unsecure” nature of Valley Vista and the aftercare program in the community.
Judge Justin P. Jiron continued to hold Way without bail until another hearing could be scheduled.
Police said that Way was drunk on several quarts of “moonshine” in March, swinging a machete at his stepson and threatening to chop his head off. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department responded and arrested Way, but he allegedly slipped out of his handcuffs and stole a police cruiser after being detained in the back seat.
Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby said Way turned the cruiser onto an unmaintained class four road also used as a snowmobile trail.
More police arrived on the scene, including Vermont Fish and Game officers, Vermont State Police and the Lyndonville Police Department. The officers then tracked down Way in the woods and re-arrested him.
Police said Way was intoxicated and belligerent with the officers, kicking at them as they escorted him out of the woods.
Police said the machete had a 15-inch blade.
Way has pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court to felony charges of aggravated operation of motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, escape from custody, and misdemeanor charge of drunken driving.
