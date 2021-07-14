State’s Attorney Launches Online Community Outreach Forum
Buy Now

Caledonia County State's Attorney Jessica Zaleski answers questions from her office during an online community forum held on July 13, 2021. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski wants the community more involved in the fight against crime and has started a series of community outreach forums to encourage that participation.

The first forum was held Monday night by Zoom with Zaleski answering questions from more than a dozen online attendees about the criminal justice system.

“In the past we partnered with places like Umbrella and we’ve gone into schools and done talks about things,” said Zaleski. “Obviously in the last year-and-a-half that has come to a stop because of COVID. We all live in this new world where everything is online. As a result of that, there has been this feeling of disconnect with a lot of community partners and just the community in general … hopefully, that’s gonna change soon.”

But Zaleski doesn’t want to wait for the conversation to begin someday in the future so she has launched the Zoom forums to start re-connecting with the community now.

The forums will take place over the next month-and-a-half with each exploring different topics such as changes in the state’s new juvenile law — the so-called “Raise the Age” legislation that went into effect last year — and the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the community.

“‘l’ll have the new Lieutenant who has taken over the Vermont Drug Task Force for the entire state and he’ll be on to answer questions or just listen,” said Zaleski.

The next forum has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. Zaleski said she hopes to be able to re-start visits to local schools in the fall. For further information about the Zoom forums contact the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office at (802) 748-6657.

Topic: SA Caledonia’s Zoom Meeting

Time: Jul 20, 2021 04:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98253294164?pwd=TnNYeDdwakhPSGk4Qks0azdUS2k4QT09

Meeting ID: 982 5329 4164

Passcode: zwY1nb

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments