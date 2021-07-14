State’s Attorney Launches Online Community Outreach Forum

Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski wants the community more involved in the fight against crime and has started a series of community outreach forums to encourage that participation.
The first forum was held Monday night by Zoom with Zaleski answering questions from more than a dozen online attendees about the criminal justice system.
“In the past we partnered with places like Umbrella and we’ve gone into schools and done talks about things,” said Zaleski. “Obviously in the last year-and-a-half that has come to a stop because of COVID. We all live in this new world where everything is online. As a result of that, there has been this feeling of disconnect with a lot of community partners and just the community in general … hopefully, that’s gonna change soon.”
But Zaleski doesn’t want to wait for the conversation to begin someday in the future so she has launched the Zoom forums to start re-connecting with the community now.
The forums will take place over the next month-and-a-half with each exploring different topics such as changes in the state’s new juvenile law — the so-called “Raise the Age” legislation that went into effect last year — and the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the community.
“‘l’ll have the new Lieutenant who has taken over the Vermont Drug Task Force for the entire state and he’ll be on to answer questions or just listen,” said Zaleski.
The next forum has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. Zaleski said she hopes to be able to re-start visits to local schools in the fall. For further information about the Zoom forums contact the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office at (802) 748-6657.
Topic: SA Caledonia’s Zoom Meeting
Time: Jul 20, 2021 04:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 982 5329 4164
Passcode: zwY1nb
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.