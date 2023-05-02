State’s Attorney May Face Impeachment Over Harassment Reports

MONTPELIER – Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is facing a possible impeachment effort after officials said he refused to resign in the wake of an independent internal investigation that substantiated a pattern of harassment and discrimination directed at employees and other individuals.
The Executive Committee of the Vermont State’s Attorneys said it had notified the General Assembly in Montpelier about the findings and will ask legislators to consider the impeachment of Lavoie. A complaint also was sent to the Vermont Ethics Commission.
Multiple allegations made in February by employees at the office of the Franklin County State’s Attorney were found credible and were substantiated, including additional incidents not initially disclosed in the early complaints, according to the committee and John Campbell, the executive director of the state’s attorneys.
Lavoie said Tuesday he has no intentions of resigning. He said he had asked for a printed copy of the investigative report, but had been refused. He said it was hard to defend himself without knowing what was claimed.
Lavoie said he also asked to speak to the executive board but got no response.
He said he offered an apology Tuesday morning to all the staff members during an office meeting. There are about a dozen full and part-time employees, mostly women, in the office.
Lavoie acknowledged he may have made comments in his career that could be considered outdated in today’s modern era.
Lavoie, who was a longtime deputy prosecutor in the office, was elected in November to succeed retiring State’s Attorney James Hughes. Lavoie began overseeing the office in late summer when Hughes departed, but was not officially sworn in until Feb. 1.
He served as a deputy prosecutor for about 35 years, including two stints at the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office for about 10 years. He also had short stops in Bennington County, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont Office of Child Support.
“There is credible evidence to conclude that State’s Attorney Lavoie engaged in the maltreatment of employees through repeated discriminatory comments and actions including but not limited to derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition,” the committee said in its announcement.
Further, at least two instances of unwanted physical contact, not of a sexual nature, were substantiated, said Campbell.
A half-hour news conference about the investigation was held at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Tuesday afternoon to outline the case. Lavoie held his own press briefing shortly after saying he was not stepping down.
Campbell said at the news conference that a complaint also has been sent to the Professional Conduct Board.
Campbell confirmed the investigation report is being withheld from the public, including Lavoie, for the protection of the victims and those that offered statements.
He said it may become public at some point, including through the referrals made to other agencies, including the legislature or the professional conduct board.
Campbell said one of the complaining witnesses was considering going to the Human Rights Commission. He said nothing in the report indicated anything that warranted a criminal investigation.
Annie Noonan, the human resources director for the central office, said there were “dozens and dozens of incidents” reported by employees that were victims or had witnessed Lavoie’s conduct.
Lavoie said the complaints apparently are targeted during the time since he was sworn in on Feb. 1. Lavoie confirmed none appeared to be centered on anything said when he was a deputy prosecutor and was a member of the Vermont State Employees Union.
He said it was well known that some office employees were unhappy he won the election. He said he has made changes about caseloads and assignments, including using alternative community justice programs.
The Office of the Executive Director for the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs said it learned in February about allegations of misconduct by Lavoie in the workplace. Independent, professional investigators were retained to conduct an inquiry.
The final investigative report from the Burlington law firm Paul, Frank & Collins was received at the end of last week, Campbell said. He said they specialize in labor issues.
The current four members of the Executive Committee of State’s Attorneys reviewed the contents of the internal report on Friday, and voted unanimously to direct Campbell, as Executive Director, to communicate the request that State’s Attorney Lavoie needed to step down.
Lavoie said he declined the verbal request.
The Executive Committee said for the benefit of his staff and the community he serves, Lavoie was asked again on Monday to resign. He said he declined the written request.
The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs said it had taken the following additional actions in response to the report:
▪ The leadership of the Vermont General Assembly has been informed of the nature and results of the investigation, and the Department has requested that the House of Representatives to consider impeachment proceedings. Discussions have begun with both Senate President Pro Temp Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden and House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, Campbell said.
▪ The Office of the Attorney General has been advised that it may need to intervene to ensure prosecutions and public safety obligations in Franklin County continue without interruption. The committee also requested the Attorney General’s office be prepared to take any other actions to ensure the integrity of the criminal justice system.
▪ Other necessary referrals, as required by law and attorney ethics rules, have been made based on the investigative findings.
The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs said it is fully committed to its employees.
“The rights and protection of our employees include entitlement to a workplace that is free from harassment and discrimination, but beyond these basic expectations our employees deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and appreciation by the state’s attorney,” the statement said.
“We stand with the deputy state’s attorneys, victim advocates, and administrative staff in Franklin County who have been impacted and will continue to support them and their work on behalf of Vermonters. We are deeply appreciative of their commitment to the victims and communities they serve – their continued professionalism is a testament to their dedication and selfless service to the State of Vermont,” it said.
“Each State’s Attorney takes an oath of office that requires doing equal right and justice to all. There must be accountability and consequence for improper behavior. To that end the Department supports the Executive Committee’s call for State’s Attorney Lavoie to resign immediately.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.