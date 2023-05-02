State’s Attorney May Face Impeachment Over Harassment Reports

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. (File photo)

MONTPELIER – Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is facing a possible impeachment effort after officials said he refused to resign in the wake of an independent internal investigation that substantiated a pattern of harassment and discrimination directed at employees and other individuals.

The Executive Committee of the Vermont State’s Attorneys said it had notified the General Assembly in Montpelier about the findings and will ask legislators to consider the impeachment of Lavoie. A complaint also was sent to the Vermont Ethics Commission.

