State’s Attorney Opposes Motions To Dismiss Charges In Gruesome Pit Bull Attack Of Toddler

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is opposing motions to dismiss criminal charges against a Lyndonville couple in connection with a pit bull attack on a two-year-old boy last year.
James Steven Gingras, 31, and his wife Elysia Gingras, 33, have both pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged incident which occurred in their home at 427 Main St., Apt. 3, in Lyndonville and involved their pet pit bull named “Abraham.”
Attorneys for both suspects have filed motions to dismiss that charges in Caledonia Superior Court arguing the state could not prove the Gingrases acted recklessly.
Caledonia County Superior Court
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski responded by filing her own argument with the court this week.
“The State has evidence to illustrate that: Abraham had more than a “hint” of aggressive behaviors; that both defendants had knowledge of those behaviors; that both defendants disregarded and minimized those behaviors; and that defendants; exhibited negligent pet ownership above and beyond this incident, all of which speaks directly to their gross deviation from any objectively reasonable standard of behavior when taken in light of the circumstances of the charged incident,” wrote Zaleski in her opposition motion.
The alleged victim in the case — who is not related to the Gingrases - survived the attack, but suffered life-threatening injuries.
Elysia Gingras is represented by defense attorney Amy Davis of St. Johnsbury. James Gingras is represented by defense attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville.
The Gingrases are accused of endangering the safety of six children — ages 2-11, plus a newborn baby — by leaving them unattended on the first floor of their home with two pit bull dogs — one of which bit the child.
The Gingrases both face a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted of all the charges.
