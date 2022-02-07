State’s Attorney Says State Partially To Blame For Car Vandal Chaos

Micael Bizuneh has gone from smashing car windows in St. Johnsbury to basically declaring war on Barre Street in Montpelier.
Roughly 24 hours after he was released on bail from Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Bizuneh went on an alleged rampage in the state capitol that included breaking windshield-wipers on parked cars, throwing rocks at pedestrians, tossing chunks of snow and ice at moving motor vehicles, kicking and banging on doors, yelling and screaming profanities, terrorizing a wheelchair-bound senior citizen and a pregnant woman and punching a police officer in the face.
But Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says Bizuneh’s alleged bad behavior is only part of the problem.
“This is a complete systems failure on the part of Vermont’s mental health system,” said Thibault at Bizuneh’s arraignment in Washington Superior Court on Monday. “We’re stuck with a limited set of options here. But what cannot be tolerated is the continued wanton destruction of property, or even worse, the threat to public safety presented by his assaultive behavior.”
Bizuneh, 33, was charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief for allegedly smashing windshields and gouging paint on 45 vehicles parked in St. Johnsbury village during a vandalism spree on Dec. 6, 2021. He later told police that the FBI made him do it.
“The FBI is torturing me, and it is involuntary,” said Bizuneh, according to court documents.
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner also noted another eerie comment from Bizuneh.
“It should be noted that Bizuneh made comments of how he cannot control it and that if he was released, he would continue to damage property,” wrote Ofc. Schartner.
Bizuneh has amassed ten open criminal dockets in six different counties since he arrived in Vermont two years ago. He pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and felony aggravated assault on a police officer.
Judge Kevin Griffin set bail at $10,000 but even the judge noted his frustrations with the state’s mental health system’s handling of Bizuneh despite two medical opinions that he is incompetent to stand trial.
“The advocates continue to tell judges that the parties are working on a comprehensive approach to somehow have a comprehensible competency hearing covering all of the cases in all of the counties,” said the judge. “That has not happened yet.”
Judge Griffin also said many of the open charges in at least two counties appear to have become “inactive” after Bizuneh was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation but then released back into the community.
“It looks like they went inactive following the initial hospitalization order and then the agreement to release him on a non-hospitalization order (ONH) in May,” said the Judge. “Beyond that, the court has no ability to figure out what happened with that ONH or whether there was ever an application for continued treatment by the Department of Mental Health which certainly would have been warranted once the ONH had approached expiration.”
State’s Attorney Thibault told the court that Bizuneh is from the state of Connecticut but came to Vermont two years ago after “somebody put him on a bus in the state of Maine where he faced similar charges of wanton desecration of property,” said Thibault.
“It’s clear that here in Vermont, the entirety of his stay has been either bouncing from community to community as part of the voucher program during COVID-19 or alternatively being held at St. Johnsbury or other facilities.”
Bizuneh racked up even more charges during his first stay at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury by punching a female corrections officer in the face so hard it fractured her sinus bone, said Thibault.
The case was later transferred to Washington County and Bizuneh was released by the court despite repeated objections by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford who argued Bizuneh was a threat to public safety due to the randomness of his alleged assault
According to court documents, Bizuneh attacked Corrections Officer Shannon Moran without warning on Set. 4, 2019.
“Moran observed two inmates walking toward the day room,” wrote police in their report. “Moran turned towards the inmates to tell them to return to their cell but before she could say anything Bizuneh punched CO Moran in the left side of her face with a closed fist…Bizuneh then turned around and walked slowly back to his cell.” Prison officials say video evidence shows Bizuneh’s demeanor was “calm during the entire incident.”
Bizuneh has been charged with a variety of crimes in Chittenden, Addison, Caledonia, Windham, Bennington and Washington Counties - many of which involve vandalizing cars.
“I’m sensitive to the fact that jail is not the best place for someone in the defendant’s position, but this is, once again, an example of the criminal justice system having to serve as a system of last resort because Vermont’s mental health system is completely incapable of addressing or meeting this individual’s most basic needs,” said Thibault on Monday. “Even if there’s an order of hospitalization or non-hospitalization after that 90-day lapse is done…He’ll be back on the streets engaging in the same type of behavior.”
Bizuneh’s court-appointed defense attorney, Colin Seaman of Burlington, seemed to agree that there are problems in the system.
“Essentially we’re saying that people with mental health issues such as these, we’re going to put in jail and lock up instead of put them in a hospital,” said Attorney Seaman. “He clearly needs help.”
Friday’s alleged incident in Montpelier began just before noon when the Montpelier Police Department started receiving 911 calls from concerned citizens and a walk-up complaint regarding an individual vandalizing vehicles and throwing rocks at citizens on Barre Street.
According to a report from Montpelier Police, Bizuneh was laying down on a pile of snow in the street at one point and when Montpelier Detective Cpl. Diane Mathews tried to speak with him he quickly became violent.
“Det Cpl. Mathews told Bizuneh, ‘Hey buddy, I got to talk to you because you’re in the road, so I want to make sure you’re okay, man.’ As soon as Det. Cpl. Mathews finished her sentence Bizuneh stood up and quickly lunged at Det. Cpl. Mathews, striking her with his closed right fist,” reads the report.
Police also said Bizuneh tried to enter the Barre Street home of an 83-year-old wheelchair-bound woman and was banging on her door, screaming profanities and throwing things around on her porch.
Another Barre Street resident told police that when his pregnant wife and their three-year-old child stepped outside to take a walk, Bizuneh heard the door opening and came running after them forcing the family to go back inside and lock their doors. Police said Bizuneh then began kicking their door multiple times before leaving.
