One of the suspects in the kidnapping and assault of a Barnet man last fall has been arrested again for allegedly violating conditions of release in Brattleboro.
Sydney J. Clark-Adams, 24, who has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault and robbery and accessory to kidnapping, was released from pre-trial detention on conditions after posting $25,000 bail in November.
But Brattleboro Police say they arrested Clark-Adams in December after she was found in violation of her court-ordered curfew and without her court-appointed custodian — her mother, Marta Adams.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski then filed a motion with the court to review and modify Clark-Adams’ conditions of release.
“She is unable to follow her conditions of release and has incurred new charges as a result,” wrote Zaleski in her motion. “Given the violent nature of the offense as alleged in this docket, as well as Ms. Clark-Adams apparent continued involvement with illegal drug activity, the state has concerns with respect to both flight and public safety.”
The motion hearing was scheduled for Monday in Caledonia County Superior Court, but has now been re-scheduled for Thursday.
Clark-Adams, who goes by the street name of “Ruby Rose,” is from Townsend, Vt.
She has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she helped accused Connecticut drug dealer, Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, kidnap, beat and rob Barnet resident, Matthew Goodell, 26.
She is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted on the charges.
According to court documents, Clark-Adams stole Matthew Goodell’s wallet, cell phone and keys while “Rico” Hunter beat him with his fists and pistol-whipped him with a handgun. She’s also accused in court documents of holding the gun for Hunter while he beat Matthew Goodell with his hands. Goodell, who escaped from the assault through a bathroom window, suffered multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone, said police.
Hunter, who is also facing a possible life sentence, is now being held without bail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.