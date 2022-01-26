State Says Test At Home Rollout Still A Work In Progress

State officials said Tuesday the rollout of the new Test at Home program for schools was still a work in progress as state agencies ramp up the distribution of test kits and iron out finer details of the policy.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said schools were still coming on board with the program during Tuesday’s state media briefing. French acknowledged that in some instances schools ran through their test supply faster than expected as schools deal with the omicron surge and the new policy.
“This is one of the more challenging moments we’ve seen in schools during the pandemic,” said French. “But we are working together as we speak … and I’m confident we will get through this moment successfully.”
Two Northeast Kingdom schools, Barnet and Walden, lacked sufficient antigen tests last week and closed as a result of a large number of presumed contacts, the AOE’s revised term for people with a potential exposure risk in light of shifting contact tracing protocols.
However, French said Tuesday that schools can and should continue to operate and welcome presumed contacts in school even if they don’t have enough tests to administer the program.
Schools also have no expectation or provision to require the at-home testing protocols be followed.
“It’s essentially an honor system in that regard,” said French, saying the new policy was designed to alleviate some of the stress on school nurses and staff. “The tradeoff is we are now sending out far more tests.”
“One of the aspects of Test at Home that I think will be successful is not only the broader distribution of testing but also a higher degree of cooperation. I think it will be easier for folks to comply,” said French.
French addressed criticism that the new policy was making schools less safe, noting that the speed with which omicron spreads rendered past practice of surveillance testing and contact tracing ineffective and the new approach was supported by public health officials.
French also said AOE was trying to balance the public health consideration with the need of students to be in school and the cumulative effect of missing school days.
“We think this new approach will provide a greater degree of safety but also I think equally important … we are also balancing the risk for education of students not being in school.”
Mark Tucker, Superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union of which Barnet and Walden is a part, has been critical of some of the shifting guidance and policies.
“What school leaders need more than anything else right now is a whole lot more clarity and no nuance,” stated Tucker in an email exchange with a Vermont Health Department official obtained through an open records request. “Nuance is where good practice goes to die.”
Tucker cited the subtle differences in the new guidance depending on whether exposure occurred in school or out of school, the lack of an enforcement mechanism to ensure families are testing per guidance, as well as CCSU’s large number of presumed contacts that were a result of the new guidance and who would not have been an exposure risk under the old definition.
“While VDH is relieved of the difficulty of their end of the contact tracing dilemma, we in the schools have seen our administrative overhead increase substantially, as we now have to track incidental contact inside the school.”
“Covid-mitigation as Kabuki theater, no relief for my tired administrators, and a continued loss of credibility with the families we serve who trust us to keep their kids safe at school,” concluded Tucker in the email exchange.
NEK Cases
According to the latest data update from the Health Department, there have now been 9,771 Northeast Kingdom residents who tested positive for COVID. While this is an increase of 165 cases from Monday’s report only 33 thus far are attributed to testing conducted on Monday. The remaining 132 additional cases reported Tuesday are for past days as the Health Department works through older data and testing results.
Tuesday’s data shows that the NEK’s new record for most new cases in a single day is now Jan. 15, with 175 cases reported. Future updates to the state’s dashboard may result in additional changes to past days. Recent changes by the Health Department have resulted in amended daily reports in late December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.