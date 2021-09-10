MONTPELIER — State officials, local leaders and members of the Vermont Climate Council invite the public to attend an event to learn about the development of the state’s Climate Action Plan and help prioritize approaches. One of seven events will be happening in the Northeast Kingdom.
It will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Park Pavilion, 32 Mill St, Island Pond.
“Your perspective matters,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. “The Climate Action Plan will serve as the State’s roadmap for lessening the impacts of climate change, and the ideas and feedback you share with us will inform the Action Plan.”
In 2020, the Vermont Legislature passed the Global Warming Solutions Act. The Act requires Vermonters to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and help communities prepare to face extreme weather caused by climate change. The Act also directed the Vermont Climate Council to develop a Climate Action Plan to guide this work.
Discussion of the plan in Island Pond is open to all. Food will be provided. All attendees are asked to wear masks.
