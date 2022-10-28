ST. JOHNSBURY — Academy officials directed police to issue a notice of trespass against a state senate candidate on Thursday.
J.T. Dodge, of Newbury, a Republican candidate for Caledonia County Senator has been ordered to stay off Academy property because school officials took issue with him campaigning on a piece of land near the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street.
The land in question is triangular in shape with the western point facing Western Avenue. It serves to split traffic from Western Avenue for motorists choosing to go north or south on Main Street. The small grassy section of land is surrounded on all sides by public highways and sits near several Academy buildings. Toward the top of the section near Main Street is a large Academy sign.
Believing the land was a public right-of-way despite the presence of the Academy sign, Dodge decided to position himself near the western corner with a couple of campaign signs and wave at vehicles passing. He said he arrived sometime around 7 a.m. and found the location to be a great place to get some exposure in the county’s largest town.
“I was getting great attention,” he said.
Until he drew another kind of attention.
A woman who identified herself as an Academy dean, Dodge said, walked up to him and said he couldn’t be there campaigning. He said he questioned her authority to move him from the property, which he said he thought was public land.
He said she insisted he leave and told him she’d involve the police if he refused. Two officers in a cruiser were nearby, and the woman walked over to them when Dodge didn’t leave.
Soon after, the woman left the area and the officers approached Dodge. He said the police officers were cordial and began by simply encouraging him to leave based on the desire of Academy officials. He told them no, he said, because “I don’t think they own (the land where I stood).” He said he told them he was not standing in anybody’s way or bothering traffic and that he needs a place with good exposure because he’s facing an uphill election battle against popular incumbent Senator Jane Kitchel.
Dodge said he proposed a compromise by offering to step off the grass onto a tiny section of asphalt that wasn’t in the traffic lanes. He said police were OK with that if he didn’t interfere with traffic and they left.
It didn’t take him long, he said, to realize the location was uncomfortably close to the passing cars for both him and the motorists. “People were more worried about me than happy to see that somebody was running for office,” he said. By then it was time for Dodge to go to work, so he left.
After work he returned to the area and started off the grass and on the asphalt, he said, until his discomfort level caused him to step back onto the grassy section. Shortly after that, he said, Academy Associate Headmaster John Lenzini and a member of the school’s security team, whose name Dodge didn’t know, approached him.
He said it was more confrontational than the two previous encounters on the land in the morning. He said they were angry and the security person stepped toward him, causing his “heart to beat faster.”
Dodge moved off the piece of land and headed home a few minutes later, where he found that St. Johnsbury Police Officer Robert Gerrish had tried to reach him. He connected with the officer and learned over the phone that the Academy requested a notice of trespass on their property and he could be arrested for a trespassing crime if he fails to comply.
Dodge said he’ll be back in town on Monday to go to the town clerk’s office, hoping to track down ownership of the section. He said he still doesn’t know that the Academy can claim to own the land. No official, he said, gave him a definitive answer.
“How can you apply a notice of unlawful trespass against somebody when you don’t even know if they own the property?” he said. “When you click on it (the town tax map) that’s the one spot that doesn’t come up owned by SJA,” he said.
Dodge said he suspects that because the Academy is such a large and important institution in the town people are just assuming that they have the right to claim ownership of the spot.
Town Clerk Stacy Jewell said she assumes the Academy has a legal claim to the property since their sign has been there for many years. She said anyone is welcome to visit the office and research land records.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he believes it’s Academy land but didn’t have details about why he believes that. “I think there’s something that the Academy has shown in the past that says they own it,” he said.
Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the section of land is part of the Academy campus. Only with prior approval can an outside entity use the space for signage. There’s an announcement of the Halloween event on Main Street posted there now. It was approved, Howell said in an email.
She said the response to Dodge was not personal because no political expressions are allowed by any candidate on the campus. “We politely explained this to Mr. Dodge a couple of times during school hours yesterday,” she said.
It’s a safety issue, Howell said, in defense of the school’s decision to take out a no trespass order against Dodge. “We take the security of our campus full of students seriously, especially in our current environment—so we will intervene when someone is here uninvited and refusing to leave,” she said.
