An Essex County state senator is not pleased with a recent decision by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron.
That’s according to an email obtained by the Caledonian-Record.
Essex County Sen. Russ Ingalls sent a message on Friday, June 2 to all his fellow state senators with the subject line reading “A judge out of touch.”
The message expressed the senator’s frustration with Judge Jiron’s decision on defendant Christopher L. Degreenia.
“Seriously Senators!” wrote Ingalls in his email. “An assault weapon, cocaine and warrants and is out on $200 bail and this guy is still a Judge!?!”
Degreenia, 33, of Lyndon, was allegedly caught in a car on Main Street in St. Johnsbury with drugs and a loaded AR-15 rifle equipped with a scope and a 30-round magazine propped up on his knee, according to police.
Police said Degreenia was also in violation of his court-ordered curfew and disqualified from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont due to prior criminal convictions.
Degreenia was then charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with illegal possession of a firearm, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, cocaine possession and violating conditions of release.
At Degreenia’s arraignment on June 1, Judge Jiron set conditions of release and bail at $200 and Degreenia was lodged at Northeastern Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
But according to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Degreenia is no longer being held in jail.
According to court documents, Degreenia has an extensive criminal record and there were some troubling moments when he was arrested by St. Johnsbury Police Officers Davis Guyer and Robert Gerrish.
Degreenia has six felony convictions including 1st-degree unlawful restraint and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
“These two convictions make Degreenia prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont,” wrote Ofc. Guyer in his report.
On March 29, Degreenia was released by the court on a charge of buy, receive, sell, possess, conceal stolen property and was ordered by Judge Jiron to abide by a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 58 East Street in Lyndonville.
Main Street Incident
St. Johnsbury Police said they were called on June 1, at 2:50 a.m., to 1658 Main Street for a report of a vehicle blaring its horn. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Dakota McAllister and Christopher Degreenia.
When Ofc. Davis Guyer approached the car, Degreenia was in the passenger seat with a hood pulled over his head and a “gaiter” facemask pulled over his nose, concealing his face. Degreenia initially refused to identify himself saying he did not commit a crime. But police noticed an open container of alcohol in the center cup holder and Degreenia took off his mask and was identified.
Then there was the gun problem.
“I observed an AR platform rifle in the passenger side of the vehicle, propped up on the passenger’s left knee,” wrote Ofc. Guyer in his report. “There was an article of clothing covering the butt of firearm, as if they were trying to hide it…Due to the immediate officer safety issue, I asked to remove the firearm from the vehicle.”
Police said they were given consent to remove the firearm but things did not go smoothly.
“When I went to grab the firearm, McAllister placed his hand on the pistol grip of the firearm, and his index finger was near the trigger,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “I grabbed McAllister’s hand and removed it from the firearm. I removed the firearm from the vehicle.”
Police then searched Degreenia and said they found a green glass pipe that had white residue and a burned “ChorBoy” inside. Police said they also found Degreenia to be in possession of a clear, round plastic container with a white rock-like substance inside. A field test showed the rock-like substance to be consistent with the chemical makeup of cocaine which weighed approximately .7 grams. When the gun magazine was emptied, it was found to hold 8 more rifle cartridges.
McAllister, 24, was also arrested on a return to court/jail order.
Perplexing
Earlier this year, Judge Jiron appeared in front of the Joint Committee on Judicial Retention at the statehouse in Montpelier. He has now been officially retained as a judge by the state.
Windsor County Sen. Dick McCormack, who was chair of the retention committee, said he didn’t want to comment on any specific ruling by Judge Jiron but he did say that legislators and judges are in very different worlds.
“By design, under our constitution, judicial decisions are intentionally not political,” said Sen. McCormack. “And legislators are intentionally political by design. And the reason there’s a separation of powers is that the kind of things judges have to decide should be decided through the particular evidence under the rules of evidence and not subject to public opinion or for that matter, legislative opinion.”
Sen. McCormack said he was reluctant to comment on a particular judicial decision by any judge because it’s the judge’s decision to make. But he did answer Senator Ingalls’ email.
“I think a one word response,” said Sen. McCormack. “I said ‘perplexing.’ I do not understand Judge Jiron’s thinking, but it’s not my call…The judicial retention committee is not an appeals court. We will look at decisions as to what they indicate about the judge but we don’t second guess particular decisions.”
During the retention hearing, Judge Jiron was criticized for being too lenient on defendants.
But he told the committee that he was willing to look at his work, look at questions about his work and he was willing to be mentored by Judge Mary Miles Teachout.
This Judge needs to go!!
