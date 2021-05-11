MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Taxes has set May 17 as the due date for federal and Vermont personal income taxes.
Earlier this year, the federal and state filing due dates were extended to provide taxpayers additional time to navigate challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic or manage extra complexity in their tax returns this year.
In addition to the income tax filing deadline, the department also reminds Vermonters to file their Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Credit Claim no later than May 17. Filings received between May 17 and Oct. 15 are subject to late fees assessed by a taxpayer’s town that the tax commissioner does not have authority to waive.
“We know that Vermonters are focused on getting vaccinated so filing taxes may not be at the forefront of everybody’s mind, but it is important to file a tax return or extension by May 17 to avoid late charges. Also, many will receive a tax refund or a property tax credit which may help lessen the continued financial hardship caused by the pandemic,” stated Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio.
Taxpayers can file all documents electronically using tax software, a tax preparer, or the department’s taxpayer portal at myVTax.vermont.gov. Those who are unable to meet the May 17 personal income tax filing deadline may file an application to extend to Oct. 15, but taxpayers must still pay any tax owed by May 17.
Taxpayers having trouble filing Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit Claims may call (802) 828-2865 for help. Information on upcoming tax filing deadlines and these programs is available on the department’s website at tax.vermont.gov.
