State To Advance Broadband, Housing Initiatives In 2023

With additional funding and new programs being eyed, the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department is looking to advance broadband and housing initiatives in 2023.
Broadband programs will continue to become larger and more widespread as the state invests more in broadband infrastructure, targeting first unserved and under-served regions, said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell.
“We’ll have a contract coming in the second round of that two-round program, the Broadband Connect program,” he said. “We are underway with the first round of the Broadband Connect program. That’s $50 million and the program that we’re going to be hopefully awarded in the next few weeks will be for an additional $40 million of broadband expansion. That’s $90 million invested. It gets us started, and unserved and under-served areas are where we’re going first.”
The $50 million awardee was the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, which has a fiber broadband subsidiary called NH Broadband and already has some areas under construction.
The contract is slated for February and will go before the New Hampshire Executive Council for approval.
“Then we have the Broadband Municipal Grant Initiative that will start sometime in the first half of 2023,” said Caswell. “We have $25 million approved to start that program.”
New Hampshire’s BMGI competitive grant program is the state’s second broadband infrastructure program funded by federal dollars for capital projects. It aims to bring high-speed Internet to areas presently below a speed of 100/20 megabits per second and it offers a state grant match to reduce the financial burden on community broadband projects.
“We’re looking at somewhere north of 35,000 locations in the state having access to high-speed Internet,” said Caswell.
On the housing front, the state continues to move along the affordable housing projects across New Hampshire that in November were awarded a total of nearly $50 million in InvestNH housing program grants.
Projects include new affordable housing units in the North Country, including 20 in Whitefield, 12 in Littleton, and four in Franconia.
In 2022, the total InvestNH funding amount was $100 million.
Beyond the $50 million going directly to new long-term affordable housing units, an existing $40 million, also awarded as municipal grants, will go to eligible communities to help them update their zoning ordinances to encourage more housing, remove dilapidated buildings to make way for new, and allow towns that permit affordable housing projects to qualify for a $10,000 grant per unit.
“Those additional funds are going to municipal support programs and those continue to be underway,” said Caswell. “We’ll continue running those programs.”
As the new year unfolds, more money is being eyed for InvestNH.
“I think that the Legislature will be looking at doing an additional round of InvestNH and we’ll see over the next few weeks how that starts to play out,” said Caswell.
The number currently being tossed around is $30 million and any proposal in the 2023 legislative session will likely come out of the New Hampshire Senate, he said.
“The additional $30 million would be for more direct investment on projects to get them online quicker,” said Caswell. “We’ll see how the session goes. We are also bringing back another effort for what in the past we’ve called the Housing Champions program, which has been a way to direct resources to communities that are willing to address the housing issue in their communities. There’s a number of ways that they would be able to demonstrate that.”
It will be the BEA’s third try to get Housing Champions through the Legislature, he said.
“It’s important,” said Caswell. “You could have a trillion dollars to spend on housing development, but if you don’t have communities that are willing to help site those and understand how the value of bringing housing to your community in a responsible way can improve your economy and maintain your economy then that makes it difficult.”
He said he sees more communities understanding the connection between housing and economic vitality.
“Over the past five years, I would say a growing number of communities are looking to address this,” said Caswell. “They all do it a little differently, but the communities that used to say no more housing ever are starting to feel a little bit of flexibility in that statement.”
