State To Close Covid Test Sites June 25

Motorists line up to receive free COVID rapid test kits at the St. Johnsbury location of the Vermont Agency of Transportation on Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021. AOT sites throughout the state each handed out 864 BinaxNow OTC 2 packs. One of the people staffing the St. Johnsbury location said they expected to distribute all of their tests before 10 a.m. The AOT site will have another 864 kits to give away today, beginning at 8 a.m. (Photo by Dana Gray)
BURLINGTON — As officials announced last month, Vermont’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites will close by June 25. The closure of statewide testing sites signals that the tools available to prevent COVID-19 have grown and evolved, state officials said.
The state opened its first test sites in the spring of 2020 as part of the emergency response to slow the spread of a novel coronavirus. These sites, which grew statewide and included a network of partners, relied on PCR testing, where samples are taken from patients by health care personnel and sent to a lab. State sites began offering rapid, take-home tests at the end of 2021, as the Omicron variant led to a surge in cases.
Now, at-home tests can meet most testing needs and are widely available at pharmacies across the state and online. “They are convenient, give quick results, and are covered by many insurance providers,” said Health Cmsr. Mark Levine, MD. “Vermonters may be able to get tests through their insurance directly at the pharmacy counter, or may need to be reimbursed. If you have questions, contact your insurance provider.”
Vermonters who are looking for other types of testing, such as PCR or other rapid tests, should check what is available at their local pharmacy or with their health care provider. Testing is recommended for anyone who has symptoms. It is also recommended for people who have close contact with someone with COVID-19 but are not up to date on their vaccines.
“I want to thank Vermonters for using testing throughout the pandemic to lower the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19,” Levine said. “COVID-19 is still with us and will continue to evolve, but so has our knowledge of the virus and how to respond.”
