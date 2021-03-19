State officials said they will adopt a suggestion from a local official to help raise vaccine awareness in Essex County.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state would look to deploy mobile electronic signs from the Agency of Transportation to inform Essex County when and where there were vaccination clinics and how to sign up.
Essex County has had the lowest vaccination rate in the state since the Health Department debuted its vaccination dashboard in December. As of Friday, while 30.2 percent of the state’s 16 and up population had received at least their first dose, only 23.1 percent of Essex County residents had done the same — with 1,209 people in the rural county receiving at least 1 dose.
“It’s a big county, it’s a long county – north to south – and it’s a rural county,” said Smith. “People are pretty spread out.”
Smith said state officials had met remotely with Essex County officials this week to discuss what might help boost vaccination rates in the region and one suggestion was to put up signs to help locals stay informed.
“Some people just feel that the communication aspect of where these are and how we sort of communicate and get people cognizant of what is going on,” said Smith of the plan to post AOT’s mobile signs around the region. Smith said the signs would reinforce that vaccines were free and that you could register for them on the Health Department’s website.
“I want to say this,” added Smith. “It doesn’t take that many more people to bring it up to the statewide average. The population is fairly small in that county to bring it up.”
Smith said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine had also raised the concern that many Essex County residents receive their health care in northern New Hampshire, and they hoped to inform the New Hampshire providers about the vaccination schedule, locations and eligibility so that they might be able to help inform their Vermont patients.
NEK Vaccines
While Essex County has the lowest vaccination rates in the state, Orleans County and Caledonia County are closer to the statewide average. Caledonia County’s vaccination rate is at 28.2 percent with 7,044 people receiving at least their first dose. Orleans County has had 29.2 percent of eligible people begin vaccinations with 6,556 people getting at least their first dose.
NEK Cases
The Northeast Kingdom has continued to post higher than average numbers for new cases, even without considering the prison outbreak in Newport.
In the last week 46 cases had been identified in Caledonia County, bringing the total to 553. In Orleans County 85 were identified last week bring the county total to 723. In Essex County 17 cases were identified, bringing the county total to 198. The regional 7-day average has increased to over 20 cases per day, driven in part by the outbreak at the Newport prison which has infected nearly 200 people.
Cases In Schools Across NEK
The Health Department reports that cases continue to crop up in schools across the NEK, as has been occurring in the wider community. According to a twice-weekly report that outlines cases that occur in Vermont schools while infectious, there were 57 new cases in the last week across the state, many of which occurred in NEK schools. The report does not identify every case involving a student or staff member, but only those determined to have had a potential exposure risk because the individual was found to have been on campus or at a school activity while infectious.
NEK schools identified in the most recent report include: Craftsbury Schools — 1, Derby Elementary — 3, Jay-Westfield Joint School — 1, Lyndon Institute — 1, North Country UHS — 3, North Country Junior HS — 1, St. Johnsbury Academy — 3, St. Johnsbury School — 1, The Arlington School — 1, and Waterford Elementary School — 1.
