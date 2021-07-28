State To Issue RFP For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

BETHLEHEM — New Hampshire will soon issue a request for proposals for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the state, a move that some North Country communities have said will reduce carbon emissions while providing an economic boost to towns.
The money is coming from the federal settlement with Volkswagen, which paid a settlement for skirting the federal Clean Air Act by designing its diesel engines to pass emissions tests only when tested, but violating emissions standards in real-world driving.
VW agreed to pay a total of $14.7 billion to settle the allegations of cheating emissions tests.
Each state receives money, and New Hampshire is expected to receive $30.9 million from the VW settlement, with a portion of that going to EV charging stations.
Updating Bethlehem selectmen on charging stations on Monday was state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, whose Senate District 1 covers the North Country to Pittsburg.
“There is going to be an RFP put out probably in the next two months by the state,” she said. “We have some VW settlement funds, about $4.2 million total, and these funds may be put out in different phases to put charging stations in.”
A municipality will fill out a form and work with the charging station company and with the electric company.
Bethlehem selectmen have discussed options for installing EV chargers throughout town, be they municipally-owned stations or sponsored by a local business, to attract visitors and help boost local businesses like restaurants.
Selectman Chris Jensen asked how the decision will be made on charging stations and if the state will do it.
“Yes, DES [the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services] is going to make that decision,” said Hennessey. “I think they’ll have a set of criteria, which I do not know yet, but it might be in the information on the RFP when it comes out.”
Jensen said selectmen checked a year and a half ago and the state at that time was largely looking at putting stations up along the interstate with little interest in towns like Bethlehem.
While it is much easier to get an electric vehicle charged downstate, New Hampshire is interested in installing them across the state, said Hennessey.
One charger is planned for Bretton Woods, she said.
Also discussed Monday was federal money coming to towns.
Signed into law in March was federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, which is a coronavirus recovery fund that provides $350 billion in funding to states and municipalities.
“There is a lot of stuff going on right now and lot of money going around,” said Hennessey. “If you are spending any of your ARPA funds, please do check at the state level to make sure those funds could possibly be doubled if you get a match on something, especially if it’s going to be connectivity-related, broadband or wireless, or water- or sewer-related. You might be able to double your funds, which is always wonderful.”
Selectman Bruce Caplain said the town just approved a municipal solar array and has some U.S. Department of Agriculture funding, but would love additional money.
