State To Provide Funding To Help Meet North Country Housing Needs

So far, New Hampshire has expended about half, or $500 million, of its first installment of $994 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 pandemic relief funding.
An upcoming expenditure will go toward increasing the number of housing units across the Granite State, with a focus on multi-family housing.
“Right now, a good portion of the funding continues to be in water and sewer infrastructure investments,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “We have a lot of things we’ve been doing with behavioral and mental health. COVID response was a big area.”
To date, the state has also put $23 million toward state parks for infrastructure and improvements, he said.
Many parks investments will be one-time upgrades, such as addressing deferred maintenance, which Caswell said is the case in a lot of state parks, as well as accommodating increased usage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For ARPA funding, New Hampshire has received about half of what the federal government has committed to, and the second installment is expected within the next few months.
In February, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that a new program, paid for through $100 million in ARPA money, will address housing needs in New Hampshire.
That is the big area that the BEA will be moving ahead with in the coming months, said Caswell.
“It will be broken into four areas,” he said. “One is roughly $60 million that will be used as a grant program to get [multi-family housing] projects big and small over the finish line during the next two years and increase the pace and maybe, in some cases, increase the number of housing that’s under development across the state.”
The other three areas will focus on municipalities.
“One would be almost a per-unit payment for every new unit of housing, at least in a multi-family space, for a municipality to use more or less as they want,” said Caswell.
The funds are flexible and can address and accommodate increased traffic or school costs that municipalities think they might experience through additional housing units, he said.
Some $30 million of the total will be used to provide financial grant incentives to towns to quicken the pace of housing approvals.
“There’s a program to help offset the costs of improving zoning, planning procedures and regulations,” said Caswell. “It’s oftentimes not cheap for a small town to make changes to that. You have to have lawyers and money.”
In many cases, there are a lot of towns that would be willing to accommodate housing needs, but they don’t want a development in a particular area of their community and would rather have it instead in another part of town, he said.
That program would get zoning in place to make it easier for developers and easier for a town to know what’s going to be there, how it’s going to be paid for, which types of infrastructure are needed, and do it all ahead of time and plan for it, said Caswell.
The last component calls for a $10 million split between revised zoning to encourage more housing development and the removal of old, deteriorating housing to make way for new.
“The last one is for demolition,” said Caswell. “You have a lot of towns, particularly in the North Country, where you’ve just got old, dilapidated buildings that if we could just get them out of the way would make a much more appealing place to build housing.”
Altogether, it’s a $100 million investment and the state is hoping to have some of those resources available before summer, he said.
“We are obviously trying to get it into the multifamily housing space,” said Caswell. “There’s nothing to be scared about when it comes to density of housing if it’s in the right place.”
The program is for five units or more.
“It could be for 100 units or could be for six units,” said Caswell. “It could be for someone doing some fixing up. All of these things make a difference, particularly in the North Country.”
On Wednesday, Mike Claflin, executive director for the Littleton-based Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. and chairman of the board of directors for the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, said the programs are still being fleshed out and the money has to be spent within 18 months, meaning that funding for any project has to be for something already in process and shovel-ready.
And inflation, to some extent, is expected to eat into the $100 million.
“Unfortunately, because housing prices and costs have escalated so high it’s thought that a lot of the money is going to be used to fund the funding gap that exists for existing housing projects that are in the works right now, to try to cover that increase in housing costs,” he said.
At the same time, Claflin sees opportunities for both AHEAD and the North Country, and in two areas in particular.
“We have two really innovative employer-assisted housing projects that are different from what we normally do,” he said. “We’re trying to put together these workforce housing initiatives. We have one in Berlin and one in North Woodstock. The employers would be involved with this and both of those projects are possibilities for getting some of this money.”
Claflin said from his understanding limits will be placed on the $100 million so no one project or region of the state gets all the money and it’s instead disbursed evenly across New Hampshire.
The second area that he said could help the North Country is related to Senate Bill 400, which seeks to make changes to the training and procedures for zoning and planning boards, and create incentives and requirements for workforce housing and affordable housing development. SB 400 would also speed up the time frames for planning board consideration of applications.
Claflin believes the bill will become law, and if so, will make it easier for the North Country to obtain some of the $40 million out of the $100 million total.
“It might be able to be used in the North Country because we’ve been looking for innovative ways to try to renovate existing housing stock,” he said. “It’s my understanding that that $40 million could be used for housing renovations, which would be a good thing for the North Country because we have a lot of existing housing stock that, if it was renovated, could make a really quick impact on housing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.