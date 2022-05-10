State To Shift Reporting Methods, Urge COVID Positive People To Consider New Medication

Vermont officials said Tuesday the pace of new COVID cases increased slightly week over week and noted hospitalizations and other critical metrics remained at acceptable levels.
“It appears I may be the only one up here today not dealing with a crisis,” quipped Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine during the state’s media briefing. The earlier presenters - Gov. Phil Scott, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Vermont League of Cities and Towns Executive Director Ted Brady - spoke about the urgent need for more housing in the state and the problems they and Scott’s administration see with bills working their way through the Legislature, in particular an Act 250 reform bill that they say would stifle housing development when it is critically needed.
Levine indicated cases in Vermont and the northeast, in particular Maine and Massachusetts, are rising faster than in other parts of the country and advised Vermonters to consider proven prevention strategies based on their personal level of risk, like wearing a high-quality mask indoors and staying home and testing when symptomatic.
Levine said about half of all hospitalizations and patients in the ICU that have COVID are still hospitalized for reasons other than COVID. He added a common theme among people hospitalized for COVID was a lack of being fully vaccinated with all available booster shots.
Levine also said older Vermonters and people with underlying health conditions that test positive for COVID, even if they are fully vaccinated, should contact their health care provider to inquire about new antiviral medication that is becoming more available in the state.
“Do not assume that you are guaranteed smooth sailing if you get COVID or that mild symptom early on mean you shouldn’t seek treatment,” said Levine. “You have no way of predicting your course of illness if you fall into one of those two groups.”
The last two weeks Vermont has received increased allocations of 2,000 courses each week of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill developed by Pfizer that can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalizations.
“Please know treatment is available if you need it,” said Levine.
Starting Wednesday, the Health Department will also begin releasing a weekly epidemiology report about COVID in the state analyzing a number of factors and trends, like impact on hospitals, outbreaks, case trends and others.
Levine said the intent is to provide Vermonters information on a statewide basis to better help them address the risk of COVID and the course of the virus. This will replace the daily case dashboard that the Health Department intends to wind down in the near future, thus allowing department data personnel to focus on the most valuable metrics available.
“The widespread use of at-home tests has already made case counts much less meaningful in addition to other data such as percent positivity. Nor do the number of cases reflect the amount of severe disease in our communities, which is our main concern when it comes to COVID,” said Levine.
Statewide the dashboard reported nearly 2,000 new cases the last week, while the count of self-reported at-home tests indicated another 1,289 cases, which officials admit is an undercount of actual cases.
According to official lab-administered tests included in the dashboard, the NEK is averaging nearly 20 new cases per day.
Levine also noted June may see some developments in the availability of vaccines for children aged 5 and younger as the FDA is expected to review data and applications from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccination doses for young children.
