A consultant has been retained to help the Vermont Legislature and the State Treasurer’s office with a fiscal analysis of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS).
According to VSCS Chief Financial Officer Stephen Wisloski, during a Monday Zoom meeting of the Board of Trustees, a number of “deliverables” to help with the work were due to the treasurer’s office by late Monday.
Wisloski told the board the fiscal review will look out 14 months at what it would mean “to maintain the current footprint … and what does that look like?”
A higher education expert, James Page, formerly of the University of Maine, has been retained to work with state officials on the financial analysis of the VSCS, and is expected to “move swiftly to provide that information to the Legislature,” said Interim Chancellor Sophie Zdatny; she anticipates the work to take 2-3 weeks.
Board Chair Church Hindes said he was pleased by Page being hired, saying he had expressed hope that someone with rural higher education experience be brought in for the task, saying, “I think we’ve gotten what we asked for, and that will help us out.”
Help With Corona Losses
Wisloski said the VSCS system is seeking help through the Coronavirus relief package for more than $5 million in refunded room and board that the system has lost due to the pandemic, plus other costs related to the Coronavirus.
He said he is encouraged that the state appears willing help the system with those costs, which will go a long way in helping the current budget.
In addition to the room and board refunds of $5.1 million, another $2-3 million for lost revenues from other pandemic-related costs due to the Coronavirus have also been incurred, in the $7-8 million range said Wisloski.
“However, if we were to receive $7 or $8 million in the budget adjustment act that would perhaps close more than the difference,” reported Wisloski.
Fiscal Year 2021 could see costs north of $20 million depending how the pandemic continues to affect higher education.
“It’s a really potentially significant amount of funding,” said Wisloski.
Additional costs could be necessary, and very high, said Wisloski, for social distancing measures, health screenings, and more for in-person instruction, which is hoped for across the VSCS system for the start of the fall semester.
“We still are obviously in a critical financial situation,” said Zdatny, who said she is hopeful the state will be assisting the VSCS to “weather the immediate storm that we’re facing.”
She said, “It’s very clear that the existing status quo cannot continue,” but she said if the legislature gives the system funding to get through the coming year, the year needs to end with the system emerging a “transformed” state college system.
NVU President Offers Update
Presidents from the VSCS were invited to speak and Elaine Collins, president of NVU, talked about a new NVU Strong Advisory Committee of 16 members that is forming, saying, “We’ve had over 286 nominations submitted, and from those we have chosen our 16 members.”
The new committee will be chaired by Provost Nolan Atkins. Collins said the committee, launched May 7, “has started talking about a number of issues,” including “we wanted a very clear statement of the problem.”
“COVID-19 is one issue that is before us,” said Collins, saying the Vermont State Colleges System also was already facing pressures including declining demographics, but efforts were underway to recruit out-of-state students to boost enrollment; low levels of state support for higher education, and more.
There is excess capacity in NVU’s facilities, said Collins, and the school is speaking to “interested parties,” to help raise revenues.
She said generating revenue is the focus versus “cutting our way out” of the financial picture and said the school’s budget needs to be “right-sized” indicating a 15-25 percent shift.
Collins said the figure for reduced spending takes into account the COVID-19 reimbursements and other fiscal hits, along with projections for enrollment being impacted, and more.
She said the new task force will be meeting today for the first time. She walked the Board of Trustees through a list of possible strategies to address issues at NVU.
“I’m very excited by all the people and all the community support we’re receiving,” said Collins. “I can’t imagine with this kind of community interaction we aren’t going to be able to come up with something truly astounding.”
