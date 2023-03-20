State Trooper Faces 16 Charges Related To Missing Evidence
WILLISTON – A longtime Vermont State Police trooper, who was put on leave after a $14,000 Rolex watch disappeared from a storage area at the Williston barracks, is facing 16 criminal charges across two counties, officials announced this afternoon.

Former State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, of Essex, is due for arraignment on Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington and again in court in Barre on April 6, department spokesman Adam Silverman said.

