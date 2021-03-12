State officials are trying to figure out why Essex County continues to lag the rest of the state when it comes to vaccinations and how to address the issue.
Essex County, which has the oldest population in the state, has consistently had the lowest rate of vaccinations.
As of Friday 17.5% of Orleans County residents had received at least their first vaccine dose, 4% points behind the next lowest county of Franklin at 21.5%, and well behind the statewide average of 25.2%. The highest county is Rutland at 29.6%.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Friday morning during the state press conference that his Agency is looking into whether the issue is a lack of access to vaccinations, a low rate of uptake by the residents, or some combination of both.
“As you know we’ve put more and more vaccination clinics in there,” said Smith, referencing recent clinics added by the state in Beecher Falls and Island Pond as well as the availability of vaccinations in some towns on the periphery of Essex County like St. Johnsbury and Newport, which are home to the region’s two hospitals, several of the pharmacies participating in the vaccination effort and other services.
“We are trying to delve into that a little bit,” said Smith of the low vaccination rate and possible low uptake by Essex County residents “It’s been increasing … about a month ago it was really low. It has been increasing the last few weeks to 3 weeks.”
According to the Health Department’s vaccination dashboard, 919 Essex County residents have received at least their first dose. The county lags the rest of the state across all age bands - with 59.2% of 75+, 47.3% of 70-74 and 19.4% of 65-69 in Essex County vaccinated vs 83.6% of 75+, 72.9% of 70-74 and 38.5% of 65-69 vaccinated statewide.
“We are a little puzzled there and we added the Beecher Falls vaccination clinic primarily for that reason to get the northern section of the county a place to go,” said Smith. “We are going to continue to look at that. I don’t have an answer for you just yet.”
Andrea DeLaBruere, Executive Director at AHS, said Friday afternoon after further review that the lag appears to point to Essex County residents not making appointments as opposed to a limitation in the appointments. She mentioned a clinic was held Thursday in Beecher Falls and not all the appointments were filled, and future clinics planned for the end of the month in Beecher Falls and Island Pond were not fully booked yet either.
DeLaBruere mentioned that Essex County residents are experiencing a gap of 17 days between registration and the actual day of their appointment, which is slightly longer than the statewide average and goal of 14 days. She added, though, that with the addition of new pharmacy partners coming online soon AHS believes they have met their goal of having a vaccination available within a 30-minute drive of anywhere in the state.
DeLaBruere also said home-bound Vermonters who are determined to be eligible can contact the Health Department at 833-722-0860, Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 4:30, to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at home.
NEK Cases
Cases continued to climb across the region at an average daily rate that matches the peak set during the December surge, driven partly by the ongoing discovery of additional cases in the Northern State Correctional Facility.
The regional total is now at 1,321 total cases, with 639 in Orleans County, 502 in Caledonia County and 180 in Essex County.
During Friday’s press conference Smith noted that Caledonia and Orleans County were on the schedule to host educator vaccination clinics next week.
Border Question
Gov. Phil Scott offered thoughts on the continuing closure of the US - Canadian border during Friday’s press conference as well.
Scott said he, along with a number of other governors along the northern border, has asked White House officials what the plan was going forward for the border.
“[We were] wondering whether there is going to be some sort of a vaccine card or passport or something that might be utilized in the future,” said Scott of the governors’ inquiries with administration officials. “They didn’t have a whole lot of information at that point.”
Scott said this is a federal issue and a negotiation between the US government and Canada and does not involve the state. “But I think it is not too soon to start thinking of that.”
Scott said, though, he is fairly confident there will be an extension to the border closure which is due to expire later this month.
“But we will see what happens,” said Scott. “It’s clearly out of our hands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.