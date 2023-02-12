State University To Shutter Libraries; Change Athletics

The Vermont State College system announced it will shutter its physical libraries and move to a digital-only model.
The move is part of an effort to consolidate four state colleges (Northern Vermont Universities at Lyndon and Johnson), Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College) into a single system.
The announcement also said changes are afoot for the schools’ respective athletics. Sports at Johnson will now transition to the USCAA Conference and athletics at Vermont Tech will cease at the varsity level. Castleton and Lyndon will retain NCAA status for the time being. The changes will take effect starting in 2024-25.
Inaugural president Parwinder Grewal said the library closures would cut eight jobs (five in Lyndon and Johnson). He said the digital library will launch on July 1 and “will provide 24/7/365-hour access to library services.”
Grewal said the library books will be donated and the physical space will be transformed.
Spokesperson Syliva Plumb said “A credentialed librarian will be positioned on each campus. Our physical library spaces will be transformed and we will take our cue from each campus community to offer things like, collaborative study spaces, quiet individual study spaces, learning and sharing spaces, access to WiFi, printing, and shared technology, and more. We look forward to working with the community on each campus to develop the plan for these spaces and then invest in them to create a transformed library.”
“We recognize that these changes are difficult,” Grewal wrote to students. “We have arrived at these decisions with careful thought and collaborative deliberation.
Regarding the changes to the library system for the emerging university, Grewal noted, “Libraries serve a crucial role in the academic life of a university. Access to information, resources, and knowledge is critical to student success and faculty research and scholarship. Equity of access is also of significant concern to our university.”
Grewal added, “We recognize this change will eliminate a small number of positions on our campuses. These library staff are committed professionals who care greatly about our students and institutions. We recognize the service, dedication, and expertise they have brought to our campuses, and we are grateful to them. We will work with each individual impacted to discuss their professional opportunities and work with the unions to identify a plan that best meets each person’s professional interests and needs. Our Cigna Employee Assistance Program is available to any employee who finds they need support.”
President Grewal set meeting times to speak with students late last week and the email included calendar invitation information for those wishing to learn more and offer input on the changes announced last week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.