State University To Shutter Libraries; Change Athletics
Students walk past Samuel Read Hall Library on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

The Vermont State College system announced it will shutter its physical libraries and move to a digital-only model.

The move is part of an effort to consolidate four state colleges (Northern Vermont Universities at Lyndon and Johnson), Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College) into a single system.

